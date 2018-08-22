  1. Home
Drop Biscuits Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Stacey Mebs
Drop Biscuits Recipe

Drop Biscuits Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2 cups All-Purpose Flour
  • 3 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon Salt
  • 1/2 cup Butter, melted and cooled
  • 1 cup Buttermilk

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 475°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking sheet and set aside.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  3. In another bowl, stir the melted butter into the buttermilk. Continue stirring until the butter starts to form solid clumps in the buttermilk.
  4. Add this mixture to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
  5. Spray an ice cream scoop or a 1/4 cup measuring cup with non-stick cooking spray and use it to scoop the dough onto the prepared baking sheet.
  6. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown.
  7. Brush the biscuits with another 1-2 tablespoons of melted butter and serve them warm.

 

Notes

  • If you don’t have any buttermilk, you can substitute one cup of milk mixed with 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice.
  • I like to use a 3 tablespoon sized ice cream scoop (or cookie scoop) to make these drop biscuits, but you can also use a 1/4 cup sized dry measuring cup.

Source:
Adapted from The New Purity Cookbook.

