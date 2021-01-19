Mark Von Holden
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo debuts at No. 1 as world swoons at hit song

January 19, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Mark Von Holden

Olivia Rodrigo is No. 1 at the DMV and No. 1 on the charts.