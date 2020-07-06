‘A dream come true!‘ Slutty Vegan restaurateur Pinky Cole now has her own brand of Rap Snacks potato chips

With her plant-based Slutty Vegan ATL restaurant brand, Pinky Cole is the newest notable to have her likeness grace the packaging of Rap Snacks potato chips, a hip-hop culture-inspired line with Cardi B, Migos and The Notorious B.I.G. products on the market. "Rapping is more than just music... it is a universal art that can be used to bring people together," the entrepreneur told The Daily News.