The company Dr. Bronner‘s is not just creating good-smelling, sustainable soaps and personal care items. They’re also purchasing organic, fair trade coconut oil from small farmers in Sri Lanka, helping create a product that is healthy and sustainable–and increases farmers’ incomes and ability to thrive in their communities.

“We decided we wanted to know all our farmers and providers. We started the first ever fair trade coconut oil facility in the world,” David told Food Tank at their event last week in London.

Check out their documentary short, Journey to Serendipol featuring the source of their coconut oil in Sri Lanka.

The post Dr. Bronners is Creating More than Soaps! appeared first on Food Tank.