Double Layer No Bake Peanut Butter Cheesecake

From www.foodfanatic.com by Sarah Grossett
Ingredients

  • 2 8 ounce packages Reduced Fat Cream Cheese, softened, divided
  • 2 cups Powdered Sugar, divided
  • 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 2 8-ounce containers Whipped Topping, or Cool Whip, thawed and divided
  • 1 Graham Cracker Pie Crust, 10 ounces, or shortbread crust
  • 3/4 cup Creamy Peanut Butter

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat 12 ounces (1.5 packages – eyeball it) cream cheese til smooth.
  2. Add 1 cup powdered sugar, vanilla, and 8 ounces whipped topping, beating until smooth.
  3. Spread into the bottom of the crust.
  4. Freeze for 10-15 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, prepare peanut butter layer.
  6. In a small mixing bowl, beat peanut butter and remaining 4 ounces cream cheese until smooth.
  7. Add remaining 1 cup powdered sugar and remaining 8 ounces whipped topping, beating until smooth.
  8. Spread over the cheesecake layer in the crust.
  9. Refrigerate to chill.
  10. Garnish with additional whipped topping, if desired.
  11. Cut and serve.

