Double Chocolate Avocado Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

From www.foodfanatic.com by Meghan Bassett
Double Chocolate Avocado Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

Double Chocolate Avocado Peanut Butter Brownie Bites Recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 Avocado, mashed
  • 1/4 cup Unsalted Butter, melted
  • 1/3 cup Creamy Peanut Butter
  • 1 Egg
  • 1/2 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 cup Brown Sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Pure Vanilla Extract
  • 1 cup Unsweetened Cocoa Powder
  • 1/2 cup Dark Chocolate Chips
  • Powdered Sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a mini muffin pan with nonstick spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, mash avocado with a fork or a potato masher until creamy.
  3. Add peanut butter, melted butter, egg, granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vanilla. Stir to combine. 
  4. Add cocoa powder and chocolate chips. Stir until combined. 
  5. Pour batter into each muffin cup, approximately 2/3 full. 
  6. Bake 18-20 minutes. Cool completely. Sprinkle with powdered sugar before serving.

