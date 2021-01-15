Courtesy of Beth Kluttz via AP
Dorothy Schmidt Cole, oldest living Marine, dies at 107

January 15, 2021
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Tim Balk
Dorothy Schmidt Cole, the oldest living Marine veteran, has died at 107.