Don't buy Parachute sheets without reading this review

One of life's simple pleasures is that cozy sensation you get when crawling into a freshly made bed.

But the question is, will upgrading your bedsheets make enough of a difference to be worth it?

With so many different brands and types of bedding available, it can be difficult to know what's worth it and what's not. Parachute sheet sets might be slightly more expensive than most millennials would usually spend on sheets, but they're trendy and people who have them swear by them.

After one of our testers stayed at a friend's house with Parachute sheets, he went home and replaced his own bedding. That got our attention and forced us to look into why young people are spending a decent amount of money on these sheets.

What is Parachute?

Parachute is a direct-to-consumer linens and home goods store, which prides itself on its premium, high-quality sheets. Dedicated to a clean, modern aesthetic, Parachute's products are unfussy and timeless. The company also sells towels, robes, pillows, and mattresses. All Parachute products, bedding included, are made without chemicals and synthetics that are harmful to you or the environment.

The sheets we tested

Percale: Parachute compares its percale sheets to a crisp button-down -- clean and livable. The percale sheets are garment washed and meant to actually get softer and softer with each wash. Made from long-staple Egyptian cotton, these sheets have a tight weave that makes them super breathable even for hot sleepers.

Linen: While long considered the ideal bedding for hot and sticky summer months, our tester actually prefers their linen sheets during the cooler months. Made from flax, not cotton, linen serves as a natural insulator, keeping you at a comfortable temperature regardless of the season.

What does it cost?

Parachute bedding is about on par with your typical high-end department store sheets and is available piece by piece or in sets. The percale set, which includes one fitted sheet and two pillowcases, will cost $109 to $149 depending on the size. It's $60 to $90 to add a top sheet. The linen sheets are more expensive than the percale sheets -- $149 to $189 for an equivalent set (plus more for a top sheet).

To put this in perspective, a standard Supima cotton sheet set from Macy's costs between $70 and $170 (but is often significantly discounted). The downside is that they likely won't stay as comfortable for as long.

Our thoughts about Parachute

Our tester bought his first set of Parachute sheets in Oct. 2017, and almost three years later they're still in rotation. He said, "I'm not sure how they did it, but they specialize in maximizing the feeling of being fresh out of the dryer."

Our tester has two sets of sheets: the linen, which are great for colder nights; and the percale sheets, which are similar to a nice high-thread-count sheet you may find at a department store. Both types of sheets have gotten softer with each wash and offer a breathable, super comfortable night of sleep. Our tester says that although he lives in San Francisco where the temperature is fairly consistent year-round, he has never overheated or felt too cold in the Parachute sheets.

He's replaced his other sheets throughout the years, and has found that the quality of Parachute's product line hasn't diminished with new releases.

How does Parachute compare to other sheets?

One night on these sheets made it pretty clear to our tester why it was worth spending a little bit extra for high-quality bed sheets.

He was in the market for sheets that delivered on comfort, softness, and coziness. He replaced a set of Calvin Klein sheets, which he estimates cost around $100, with his first set of Parachute sheets. The purchase has proven to be an absolute no-brainer.

Before, he mostly slept on whatever he could find at department stores like Macy's or Bed, Bath and Beyond. Now he's cycling out his old sheets and replacing them all with Parachute because they're built to get more comfortable with use (rather than wearing out) and you're not paying that much more for premium quality sheets.

Is it worth it?

Our tester says that Parachute sheets are worth the investment. Considering how long each set has lasted (going on three years for the oldest set) and how much use he has gotten out of them, it's a worthwhile expense. He has also been impressed by the longevity of the quality: No tears or noticeable wear over that span.

Traditionally, a cornerstone of purchasing sheets has been touching and getting a feel for the material. If you're nervous about purchasing a full set of sheets without knowing exactly what they feel like, Parachute has a 60-day return policy. Returned bedding is donated to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles and Habitat for Humanity of Berks County.

Meredith Gallo is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.