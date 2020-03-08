Don’t miss this big discount on a Ninja blender

Daylight Saving Time started this weekend, which means we lost an hour of sleep but also that the longer days of spring are not far off.

If you're struggling to cope with the sleep loss, why not enjoy some retail therapy to start the week right?

We found a professional-level Ninja blender that's 30% off, plus other deals on a Fitbit, a Bose speaker, a Philips electric toothbrush, a Samsung soundbar, and more.

Start the week right and treat yourself to some unbeatable deals.

Ninja 1000 Professional Blender: $69.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Ready to take your smoothie-making abilities to the next level? This Ninja blender has tough blades that pulverize to perfection thanks to the 1,000-watt motor that can turn your favorite fruits and veggies into nutritious drinkable concoctions with the push of a few buttons.

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker: $79 at Amazon (was $99.95)

Ready to start tracking your fitness progress? The Inspire HR is one of Fitbit's most affordable models yet it doesn't lack in features. It can track numerous activities including sleep patterns and calories burned, and it works as a heart rate monitor too. Grab the spring-ready lilac model now and save 21% off the retail price.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $159 at Amazon (was $199)

When it comes to sound quality, audiophiles agree -- Bose offers some of the best technology available for your listening pleasure. You can enjoy the brand's outstanding sound from the SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker that has a trim, transportable design that makes it easy to take your music anywhere you go.

Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush: $22.77 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Did you know that an electric toothbrush can remove more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush? The dentist-recommended Essence by Philips Sonicare accomplishes this task with sonic technology that is both gentle and effective at cleaning teeth and gums.

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop: $313.41 at Amazon (was $349.99)

Along with the latest technology and speedy operating systems, modern laptops are efficient because their trim construction makes them simple to stash in a bag to take to work or school. The Aspire 5 Slim is everything you could want in an affordable laptop with a contemporary build, and it's currently on sale at Amazon.

Homeworx Candles: 2 for $40 at Ulta (was $25 each)

From fruits to florals to seasonal scents, Homeworx candles have the fragrances to make your home inviting. And because Ulta is offering some of the most popular scents of the collection at two for $40, you can buy several now and have a scent to fit every mood and occasion.

Tory Burch Robinson Leather Satchel: $320.60 at Saks Fifth Avenue (was $458)

The pastel pink color of this fashionable Tory Burch satchel makes it perfect for spring. But in addition to being attractive, it's also functional and versatile, as it has three roomy compartments plus a top handle and shoulder strap for dual carrying options.

TOZO W1 Wireless Charger: $16.99 at Amazon (was $32.90)

Slip this slim, portable wireless charger in your bag and you'll be ready to charge your devices quickly and effectively wherever you go. It's compatible with Apple and Android smartphones as well as tablets that support wireless charging.

The Casper Mattress (Queen): $876 at Casper (was $1,095)

If you've been thinking about investing in a premium mattress, now is the time to buy and save money. Casper is offering 20% of some of its top-selling mattresses, like the popular queen-sized Casper Original that's constructed entirely of foam layers that provide just the right amount of support where you need it most. Other sizes and models are also available at discounted prices while supplies last.

Polo Ralph Lauren Bifold Leather Wallet: $56.25 at Nordstrom (was $75)

This stylish men's wallet from Polo Ralph Lauren has both a slim design and ample space for your cards and cash. It's a simple and elegant design, and you can choose from brown or black, both on sale at Nordstrom.

Samsung 65-Inch RU7100 Smart 4K TV and Premium Soundbar Bundle: $879 at Samsung (was $1,099.98)

Don't let the price of setting up a home theater stop you when you can save on the items you need for cinema-like home entertainment at Samsung. Bundles like the 65-inch RU7100 series TV and premium soundbar are as much as 40% off, which means you can save hundreds and start enjoying your favorite movies, sports, and more with immersive video and sound without leaving home.

Arm & Hammer Litter Multi-Cat Strength Fresh Scent Clumping Litter: $15.26 at Chewy (was $18.88)

If you have more than one cat, you need serious litter at an affordable price. Arm & Hammer's Multi-Cat Strength clumping litter has a scent that tackles odors along with hard-clumping action for easy cleanup. Stock up now at Chewy while it's on sale at a 19% discount per box.

Chuckit! Travel Bed: $19.39 at Chewy (was $39.99)

The Chuckit! Travel Bed is appropriately named because it folds up easily into its own travel sack so you can pack it, stash it, and go. It's soft, comfortable, and spacious, so it makes the perfect napping spot for traveling dogs and cats.

Purina ONE SmartBlend Large Puppy Formula Dry Dog Food: $26.59 at Chewy (was $34)

If you're looking for quality food for your big pup, check out SmartBlend Large Puppy Formula. You'll appreciate that it's nutritionally complete and made without fillers, but your new best friend will simply love the flavor. It's made by Purina -- a trusted name in dog food -- and is currently on sale at Chewy.

Fossil The Commuter Chronograph Leather Strap Watch: $45.98 at Nordstrom (was $115)

Even if you rely on your phone to check the time, a watch still provides an element of style that pairs nicely with professional and casual looks. Fossil's Commuter offers a design that's fashionable without overpowering your wrist or your wallet. Get yours now and save 60% off the regular price.

The North Face Little & Big Boys Balanced Rock Insulated Jacket: $54 at Macy's (was $90)

Coats and jackets for the entire family are available at unbeatable season-end prices, like this North Face boys' insulated jacket that's on sale at Macy's. It's available in several color options and sizes. We love the insulation that locks in warmth yet doesn't add bulk that can be awkward for kids on the move.

ONIVA Gardener 5-Piece Garden Tool Set With Tote And Folding Seat: $60.49 at Amazon (was $73.95)

It will be time to begin spring planting a few weeks, so be ready with the tools you'll need to get your garden growing. This comprehensive collection includes five essential hand tools, a tool tote, and folding seat -- items that will come in handy every time you head out to the garden.

Zojirushi Gourmet d'Expert Electric Skillet: $94.97 at Amazon (was $130)

You don't need a stovetop when you have an electric skillet that can do the cooking for you. The d'Expert has a spacious capacity and a variable temperature range that make it a practical small appliance for preparing numerous main courses and side dishes wherever you are.

Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer: $139 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Spring cleaning isn't just for the interior of your home, and a pressure washer will come in handy for sprucing up siding, porches, patios, walkways, and more. Sun Joe's 14.5-amp model delivers a powerful stream of water capable of tackling such chores, and it's powered by electricity so you never have to hassle with fuel fill-ups or battery recharging.

Weathertamer Little Girls Hooded Puffer Jacket With Faux-Fur Trim & Hat: $14.96 at Macy's (was $75)

At just $14.96, this winter jacket for little girls is too good to pass up. It's lined and has an attached hood for dependable warmth. The clearance price is a savings of 80% off retail, and this will make a reliable winter coat for next year.

