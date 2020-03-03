Don’t miss this 50 percent discount on a powerful air fryer

We found some truly unbeatable deals from some of our favorite brands today.

While Instant Pot is best known for its pressure cooker, the brand also makes a powerful air fryer that can help you cut down on heavy oils and meet your 2020 health goals. And the best part is that we found it on Amazon today for half off.

We also found significant discounts on a waterproof Kindle (great for all the poolside reading you'll do over spring break), a top-loading washer from Samsung (to make spring cleaning easier), a lot of skincare and hair care products (part of Dermstore's big Beauty Refresh Event), and much, much more.

So take a look at these sales that will inspire you as you look forward to spring and summer.

Instant Pot Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer: $119 at Amazon (was $240)

Bake, roast, air fry, broil, and more -- there's not much the Instant Vortex Plus can't do with seven functions in one space-saving appliance. You'll like the crisp results you can achieve without a lot of added fat and oil, a capability by itself that makes this multi-purpose air fryer well worth the half-off price of $119.

Pyrex Glass Container Set: $25.73 at Amazon (was $44.99)

Round and rectangular, small and large -- this 18-piece set by Pyrex has the containers and lids to make meal prep, serving, and storage easy. Plus, they're safe for the microwave, oven, and dishwasher. Buy now and save 43% off the usual price.

Dermalogica AGE Smart Multivitamin Power Serum: $56 at Dermstore (was $70)

Confront the signs of aging with a product that has earned praise from customers for the skin-perfecting results it delivers. Dermalogica's AGE Smart Multivitamin Power Serum is made with skin-loving ingredients like vitamins, peptides, and essential oils that soften fine lines and hydrate dry patches for more radiant skin at any age.

BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: $109.99 at Amazon (was $159.99)

Don't let pet hair stop you from adopting another four-legged family member. The affordable Bissell Cleanview Pet Upright delivers strong suction power and includes a triple-action brush roll as well as a collection of pet tools to keep your environment clean no matter how many furry friends you have.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000: $199.20 at Dermstore (was $249)

When you own a salon-quality hair dryer, you can feel confident that your blowouts will look fabulous. The Pro Dryer 2000 is an award-winning dryer that utilizes dual ION technology for shiny locks and bold volume. Save 20% on this top-quality hair dryer during the limited-time Beauty Refresh Event at Dermstore.

Kindle Paperwhite: $89.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

With more storage and waterproof construction, the Kindle Paperwhite is better than ever. It's made for book lovers who like to take their favorite reads wherever they go. In addition to a $40 savings, you can enjoy three months of free Kindle Unlimited for a limited time.

Samsung Top Load Washer: $799 at Samsung (was $1,199)

Is it time to upgrade your washing machine? Do so in style with this modern top loader with an attractive champagne finish that looks great with other contemporary appliances. The generous 5.4 cubic foot capacity is family-friendly, so you can wash a week's worth of laundry quickly and efficiently.

Herschel Supply Thompson 17L Backpack: $35.98 at Backcountry (was $64.99)

If you're hitting the trails on a budget, the Thompson backpack allows you to transport your gear and save money. It has a roomy 17-liter interior with numerous pockets and is made of durable material with a nighttime camo print. The pack is currently 45% off at Backcountry.

Best of Dermstore Prestige Kit: $39.99 at Dermstore ($200 value)

Want to try some of the most popular products Dermstore has to offer? The Prestige Kit is packed with 12 skincare products that have been proven to deliver noticeable results, and it includes a sampling of cleansers, masks, creams, and more. It's available at an unbeatable price during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event.

Color and Sound Pinot Noir Los Carneros Napa Valley: $12 at Wine Access (was $20)

You don't have to wait for a special occasion to indulge in sparkling wine when you can find an affordable rosé at Wine Access. Notes of spice and fruit are the main attractions of this Napa Valley sparkling wine that's currently on sale for just $12.

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Super Moisture Shampoo: $28.80 at Dermstore (was $36)

With this Don't Despair, Repair! Shampoo by Briogeo, you can deep clean and hydrate your hair with one product. In addition to the rich, moisturizing ingredients, we love it for what it doesn't contain -- no sulfates, gluten, parabens, or animal-based additives. Buy now during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Event and save 20% off the usual price with code REFRESH.

Teva Tirra Sport Sandal: $31.27 at Nordstrom (was $49.95)

These rugged sandals are both fun and functional for kids of all ages. They sport tough traction and water-resistant material for playing in most types of outdoor conditions. Choose from toddler to big-kid sizes, all 35% off at Nordstrom.

Cuisinart WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker: $43.99 at Amazon (was $110)

The 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker by Cuisinart will make your favorite waffles just the way you like them thanks to the variable heat settings. Nonstick cooks surfaces make food slide right off without leaving behind stuck-on messes, so cleanup is easy too.

Michael Kors Lillies Tiered-Sleeve Top: $52.80 at Macy's (was $88)

Update your wardrobe in the spirit of spring with this fun floral top from Michael Kors. The flowy, ruffled design really has us ready for spring, and we're excited to find sales on clothes for the season from a top brand.

Backcountry Men's Timpanogos Tech Fleece Hoodie: $77.97 at Backcountry (was $129.95)

This warm fleece hoodie has a thoughtful design with features that are made to keep out the cold. The fast-drying outer material, flexible fit, and soft lining make it versatile to be worn in mild temperatures or layered with your favorite coat in extremely cold temperatures.

Olukai Nalukai Flip Flops: $77.99 at Nordstrom (were $110)

Are you headed somewhere warm for spring break? Don't forget flip flops! These men's sandals are not only casual and cool, but they also feature contoured footbeds for exceptional comfort while you're hanging out on the boardwalk or beach.

Sperry Women's Saltwater Duck Booties: $99.95 at Macy's (were $130)

There will be plenty of wet weather in the spring months ahead, so be ready to keep your feet dry with duck boots. This pair by Sperry has a classic style and warm micro-fleece lining. Choose from tan and dark brown or tan and navy in a variety of sizes.

Colorsciene All Calm Clinical Redness Corrector SPF 50: $100 at Dermstore (was $125)

Red skin caused by acne and rosacea is a common concern, but All Calm by Colorscience is made with a proprietary formula that soothes skin and reduces redness. It also contains SPF 50 to effectively protect against sun damage. It's on sale for a short time during Dermstore's sales event, so stock up now and save.

Motorola Video Baby Monitor: $157.08 at Amazon (was $199.99)

Whether you're setting up a nursery or shopping for a baby shower gift, a baby monitor is a must-have for any new parent. This top-selling model includes dual cameras, two-way talk, and a sharp image quality -- essential capabilities for keeping a close watch on a little one.

Marmot Limelight 2-Person Tent and Women's Ouray O Sleeping Bag Bundle: $462.32 at Backcountry (was $577.90)

A roomy tent plus a warm sleeping bag equals a solid deal. This bundle includes a two-person tent that's easy to transport and a down-filled sleeping bag, both made of durable materials that are designed to resist the elements you'll face during your outdoor excursions.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.