Chip Somodevilla
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

DOJ pushes ‘sedition’ charges against racial justice protesters

September 16, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Dave Goldiner
Chip Somodevilla

“No question, Antifa is a movement,” Barr said in a recent interview with NBC News.