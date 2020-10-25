October 25, 2020From www.nydailynews.com
Doha airport personnel allegedly conducted invasive gynecological exams on female passengers after baby found in toilet
Women, including 13 Australians, were taken off a Qatar Airlines flight during a layover in Doha and forced to undergo invasive gynelogical exams during a purported search for a woman who had just given birth, after a newborn was found abandoned in a terminal toilet. The women are distraught and feel violated, and Australian officials are demanding answers.