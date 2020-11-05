  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Dog sends ‘bullet into and through’ owner’s thigh, after paw gets jammed in gun’s trigger: Texas police

November 5, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Muri Assunção

"Fortunately, it was just a through and through shot — it didn’t hit a main artery or anything."