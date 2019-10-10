Do you really need pet insurance?

If you've got a pet, chances are they're a bonafide member of the family. You go on trips together, you purchase them a Halloween costume, and you even celebrate their birthday.

The thought of your best friend getting sick and you finding yourself unable to afford medical treatment is a situation you don't ever want to be in.

Maybe a friend once told you about pet insurance, but you weren't listening closely because your dog was just a pup at the time or your cat was merely a kitten and old age and surgeries seemed impossibly far away. But with each year that passes, the chance of your pet needing emergency care seems less and less far-fetched.

What is pet insurance?

Pet insurance is a customizable strategy that helps pet owners prepare for any unexpected illnesses or injuries that may befall their pet. It's unlike human healthcare because routine visits, such as checkups, aren't covered.

Additionally, bloodwork, vaccinations, grooming, behavior issues, preexisting and breed-specific conditions, along with hip dysplasia, may not be covered by most plans either. However, many companies offer a wellness plan that you can purchase in addition to your unexpected illness and injury plan for more comprehensive coverage.

Which companies should you consider?

Now that you have a basic understanding of what pet insurance is, following is a quick look at four top-rated pet insurance companies, starting with our favorite, Petplan.

Petplan offers some of the most extensive pet coverage available, including exams, imaging, behavioral and alternative therapies, boarding kennel fees, and more. There are no upper age limits and the company makes it easy to file a claim with a one-page form. The company offers 24/7 customer service and supports organizations like Pets for Patriots and the National Police Dog Foundation.

Petfirst began in 2003 when co-founder Brent Hinton vowed to remove financial considerations from pet care conversations. The company offers fully customizable plans, including a 100% reimbursement option. There's no upper age limit on your pet and coverage is available for holistic and alternative therapies as well as for chronic conditions.

Embrace pet insurance offers nose-to-tail coverage with plans that reimburse up to 90% of your bills. Personalized policies let you choose variables like the annual maximum and deductible. Embrace also offers a Wellness Rewards plan that can pair with your accident and illness policy to provide more comprehensive care that could include wellness exam fees, grooming, nail trimming, teeth cleaning, microchipping, and more.

PetsBest can reimburse you for up to 90% of your pet's unexpected veterinary costs with no annual or lifetime limits. They offer accident and illness plans with no upper age limit and a 24/7 pet helpline. There are two tiers of routine care that can be added on and may cover items such as annual exams, blood work, and vaccinations.

How does pet insurance work?

How specific pet insurance plans work can vary widely from company to company and plan to plan. In general, with pet insurance, you pick or build the plan you want, making sure it fits your budget and lets you feel like you have purchased adequate protection for your pet. After you've decided how comprehensive you want your coverage to be, you can begin to narrow down the amount of your monthly premium -- around $45 per month is the average for a dog.

It is important to note that with most plans, you will pay all expenses upfront and your insurance company will reimburse you later. Depending on your plan, you may only get a percentage of the entire bill back, so make sure you fully understand how much coverage your plan will provide in any given situation so there are no surprises.

It's also worth noting that there is a waiting period; you can't get coverage immediately, it's something you must purchase in advance.

Is pet insurance worth it?

It depends on your situation and how much risk you're comfortable taking. The three critical factors in a pet insurance plan are the deductible, reimbursement level, and annual max (how much can be paid out each year). You need to weigh those last two items against the annual deductible and the annual cost in premiums to determine the value of your plan.

If you are paying $45 per month and you have a $500 deductible with an 80 percent reimbursement level, it's going to take a procedure that costs roughly $1,600 each year for you to break even. If your pet lives for 15 years with no major health incidents, that's a total of $8,100 you'll be paying out over those 15 years.

Any pet owner who's had a pet that needed expensive surgery to save the animal's life is going to say that pet insurance is worth it. Conversely, pet owners who have thankfully never found themselves in a situation where they needed to use their pet insurance may say it isn't worth the cost.

Pet insurance, however, shouldn't be solely thought of in terms of dollars and cents; it's armor against unforeseen circumstances that provides the pet owner with some peace of mind. Each individual must decide what level of risk they're comfortable with and how much money they can realistically afford to reduce that risk level. That balance point of acceptable risk and affordability is where each individual will find the answer to the question, "Is pet insurance worth it?"

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.