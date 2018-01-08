Have you ever thought about the fuel it takes to get food to the grocery store? Or if there a way to reduce your food miles? Produce from large farms is harvested using gas-powered machinery. It is then transported – often hundreds or even thousands of miles – by airplane or truck to your local […]
The post Do You Know How To Reduce Your Food Miles? appeared first on Rural Mom.
Boris & Horton will let customers eat, drink, and play with their puppies
An in-depth look at quite possibly the most banal cooking subject ever to be written about
Visiting these classic Olympic wonderlands is worth every effort