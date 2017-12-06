DIY Wooden Spoon Santa Craft

Aunti Marissa is at it again with this fun Santa craft for the holiday season! As we make our way to tons of different parties at this time of year, I can’t help but think what a perfect project this is for any event with kids. Luke had the best time working on his Santa, and it turned out so adorable!
Follow these easy steps with your kids at home for a fun and easy Christmas decoration!
Supplies
The Louisville festival celebrated good music, good food, and good bourbon
Check out this insider advice to make the most of your time at Disney parks around the holidays.
You can get the drink from December 7 to December 11 in the U.S. and Canada
Other foods have made Micah vomit excessively and pass out, ‘pale and almost blue’
This natural phenomenon illuminates the night sky with magnificent colors