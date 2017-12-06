  1. Home
DIY Wooden Spoon Santa Craft

From littlemisspartyplanner.com by Maggie
Aunti Marissa is at it again with this fun Santa craft for the holiday season! As we make our way to tons of different parties at this time of year, I can’t help but think what a perfect project this is for any event with kids. Luke had the best time working on his Santa, and it turned out so adorable!

Follow these easy steps with your kids at home for a fun and easy Christmas decoration!

Supplies

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner