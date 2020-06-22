DIY summer treats

If you have a sweet tooth, you're probably considering your options for cool treats and desserts this summer.

Whether you're whipping up something special for yourself or intend to bring a dessert to a backyard barbecue this summer -- you'll need some recipes on hand.

That's why our team is sharing this list of our favorite recipes for summertime treats.

We've got all bases covered, so no matter which kitchen tools or appliances you have, or if you have a hard-to-please palate, we're sure you'll be able to pluck a DIY summer treat from this list.

So-easy coconut mango peach sorbet

Looking for a lightweight, super-fruity treat? Besides being delicious, this mango and peach sorbet has a sunny, yellow-orange color -- so by all means, enjoy it while you watch the summer sunset.

Ingredients: 1 ripe mango, 2 to 3 medium ripe peaches, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/4 cup warm water, coconut flakes to taste

Tools: Blender, spatula

Slice the mango and peaches and arrange on a parchment-lined baking tray and freeze overnight.

Add mango, peaches, coconut flakes, and lemon juice to your blender and combine until the consistency is smooth.

If the consistency feels too thick or hard, add a couple tablespoons of warm water to achieve a smoother texture.

Enjoy immediately and garnish servings with coconut flakes.

Easy ice cube tray popsicles

If you have leftover juice or coffee, enjoy it one last time in the form of ice tray popsicles with this recipe that's as easy as 1-2-3.

Ingredients: Fruit juice, lemonade, iced tea, or iced coffee; fruit optional

Tools: Ice cube tray, toothpicks

Pour the juice, tea, or coffee into an ice cube tray. If using fruit, add the fruit first followed by liquid.

Wrap the tray in plastic wrap a couple of times to secure the liquid, and once completely covered, pierce each mold with a toothpick.

Freeze for at least four hours before enjoying.

Fudgy fire pit s'mores

Have a fire pit? Enjoy this fun spin on S'mores using fudge-backed cookies or biscuits for an extra-gooey treat during late-night bonfires.

Ingredients: Fudge-backed cookies, marshmallows

Tools: Skewers, lunchbox cooler, ice packs

Unwrap a box of fudge-backed cookies and place the open container inside a lunchbox cooler that is lined with ice packs. This prevents the fudge from melting in warm weather.

Poke marshmallows on your skewers and hold them over the fire pit, paying close attention to the roast.

Once marshmallows reach optimal gooeyness, sandwich each one between the fudge sides of two cookies and enjoy immediately.

Melon skewers and pineapple whip dip

Grab a bag of skewers to enjoy this colorful presentation of melon -- which can be enjoyed on its own or with this whipped pineapple dip.

Ingredients: 1 cantaloupe, 1/2 watermelon, 1 honeydew melon, 8 to 12 ounces diced pineapple (fresh or canned), 1 tub softened Cool Whip

Tools: Melon baller, skewers, mixing bowl

Take the melon baller to carve out globes of each melon and set aside.

Empty Cool Whip into a large mixing bowl with the diced pineapple and combine with a spatula. Add more pineapple or a few tablespoons of pineapple juice to achieve desired consistency. Return mixture to the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Take skewers and add melon balls of alternating colors.

Greek coffee yogurt bark

Coffee lovers, look no further for a cool protein-packed treat that can be enjoyed any time of the day. Whether it's a quick breakfast or midday pick-me-up, it's sure to please your palate.

Ingredients: 2 cups coffee-flavored Greek yogurt, 3 to 4 tablespoons maple syrup, Torani Chocolate Sauce, mini chocolate chips

Tools: 8-inch baking dish, parchment paper, mixing bowl, spatula, toothpicks

Line the baking dish with parchment paper.

Combine the yogurt and maple syrup in a bowl, and once well-mixed, add chocolate chips and continue mixing.

Transfer mixture from the bowl into the parchment-lined dish, spreading it evenly with a spatula.

Drizzle Torani sauce across the top. Take a toothpick and drag the sauce in figure-eight motions until a unique pattern is achieved.

Freeze for approximately three to four hours before enjoying.

Apricot and berry pound cake trifle

If you're a big fan of berries, then this pound cake trifle is right up your alley. This contemporary spin on a summertime classic is a genuine time-saver -- not to mention genuinely delicious.

Ingredients: 1 store-bought pound cake, 8 ounces each of raspberries and blackberries, 3 ripe apricots (sliced or cubed), 2 boxes instant vanilla pudding, sugar, milk, flavored liquor

Tools: Glass trifle bowl, hand mixer, mixing bowl, spatula

Cube the pound cake and set aside. Toss berries and apricots in a light dusting of sugar in a bowl and set aside.

Make the instant pudding mix per the box's directions and set aside. Reserve enough pudding mix in a separate dish for the cake's final layer.

Begin layering trifle in the bowl, starting with a layer of pound cake, then pudding, then berries, and repeat until you reach the final layer of pound cake.

Drizzle flavored liquor, such as peach schnapps or coconut rum, around the cake.

Add the final layer of vanilla pudding and garnish the top with any remaining berries. Refrigerate immediately.

Wow-that's-easy ice cream cake

This easy recipe includes layers of your favorite cookies, fixing, and flavors.

Ingredients: 2 to 3 quarts of ice cream in different flavors, 1 1/2 boxes Oreos, 6 tablespoons melted butter, caramel, fudge, mini chocolate chips, nuts, candy bars

Tools: 9 x 12-inch glass casserole dish, cookie sheet, spatula, rolling pin

Allow the first quart of ice cream to soften on the counter at room temperature until you can dip a spoon into it with minimal resistance. Place Oreo cookies in a resealable plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin.

Combine melted butter and Oreos crumbs and spread mixture on a foil-lined cookie sheet. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Let sit on the counter until cool.

Create a thin layer of Oreo crumbs in the glass casserole dish, followed by the first layer of softened ice cream. Place the dish in the freezer for 30 minutes. Remove the second quart of ice cream from the freezer to let it soften on the counter.

After 30 minutes, remove the dish from the freezer and add another layer of Oreo, followed by a heavy drizzle of caramel or fudge. If you'd like, add mini chocolate chips, nuts, or crumbled candy bar pieces.

Spread a second softened layer of ice cream on top of the new layer and freeze for another 30 minutes. Remove the final quart of ice cream from the freezer and let it soften on the counter.

Once again, remove the dish and add the final layer of softened ice cream. Drizzle the top with any remaining toppings. Return the dish to the freezer for at least two hours before serving.

