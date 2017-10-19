DIY Studded Halloween Pumpkin

Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, so in the LMP office that means it’s TIME FOR PUMPKINS! As usual, we’re all about that #GlamLife so this year, we decided to go with white, black and gold studded accents. Here’s what you’ll need:
-mini white pumpkins
-black spray paint
But the way he did choose to diet should definitely not be attempted by anyone
Patrón en Lalique: Serie 2 is a collaboration between the tequila company and the French crystal makers
Few places, if any at all, are spookier than an abandoned town