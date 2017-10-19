  1. Home
DIY Studded Halloween Pumpkin

From littlemisspartyplanner.com by Maggie
Halloween is less than 2 weeks away, so in the LMP office that means it’s TIME FOR PUMPKINS! As usual, we’re all about that #GlamLife so this year, we decided to go with white, black and gold studded accents. Here’s what you’ll need:

-mini white pumpkins

-black spray paint

Continue reading at Lil Miss Party Planner