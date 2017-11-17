DIY Marbled Candle Holders

If you follow me on Instagram, you'd have seen me make these super pretty candle holders in my stories. Well, today I'm sharing the full DIY here for your crafting pleasure! These marbled candle holders are super easy and quick to make, and perfect for your home decor, Thanksgiving or Christmas...

Click title to read more, or visit: http://www.blog.birdsparty.com - While you're there, take a tour & check out other awesome content & party ideas! © copyright 2018 Bird's Party – All rights reserved