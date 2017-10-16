DIY Hula Party Girl Costumes

If you’ve been following the Little Miss Party Team recently, you’ve probably seen that we’ve been obsessed with all things Halloween. CAN’T STOP, WON’T STOP. Until November 1st, at least…

And with this holiday comes the need for costumes. As you all know, I’ve recently been named “crafty Maggie,” so it was up to me to come up with a fun DIY costume. We’ve had these metallic fringe table skirts laying around the office forever, so I figured this was the perfect way to get use out of them. The first thing that came to mind was HULA PARTY GIRLS! What a perfect spin on the traditional Hula Girl costume for a group of sparkle-loving party planners?!

Here’s what you will need: metallic fringe party skirt, scissors, ribbon, large safety pins, hot glue, a pen.