DIY Holiday Wrapping Paper

As you know, we’re all about the little details here at LMP. Every year, we try to make our gifts to one another more special than the year before. So this time around, Natalie and I decided we would provide customized wrapping paper everyone’s gifts. Not only does it save each member of the team a trip to the store, but it allows us to have control over the decor and color scheme of holiday decor.

The presents under the tree are JUST as much a decoration as the tree itself- if you make it that way! So once we chose the color scheme for our annual holiday party, we decided to make our wrapping paper match it perfectly.