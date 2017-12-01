DIY Holiday Card Garland

We’re always looking for new ways to display our annual collection of holiday cards from friends and family. Using the same string and clips gets OLD! This year, we put our craft skills to the test to make a stunning doorway card garland. Not only is it a great way to bring attention to the heartwarming holiday wishes of loved ones, but it doubles as a festive decor piece that can fit well in any home.

You’d be shocked how easy it is to achieve this look as well. A quick trip to your local craft store will provide everything you’ll need.

DIY Supplies Needed:

-20 ft. of fresh or faux evergreen garland (we used fresh!)

-Clear Heavy Duty Tape

-Scissors

-Festive Stickers

-Mini Clothes Pins

-Festive Bakers twine

–Shutterfly Holiday Cards