DIY Gilded Easter Eggs

As many of you know, the LMP team loves incorporating metallics into our party decor. Time and time again, I turn to using gold leaf for our DIY projects because it adds the perfect amount of shine.

For Easter this year, we planned a brunch with some of Seri's friends and thought it would be perfect to add gilded eggs to our table decor. The fun thing about these eggs is that they don't need to all match. There's really no limit to the number of fun patterns colors, or materials you can use to decorate them. We suggest sticking with the same general color scheme so they look good together, but overall, they can all be completely unique and still look beautiful as a set!