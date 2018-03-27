DIY Floral Chandelier

For months now, I'm sure you've seen big & beautiful floral chandeliers all over the internet. They're so dreamy and perfect for the warm weather months to hang in your sunroom, under a tree, or even just in the corner of a room to add some fun decor.

A lot of people think floral elements like this will break the bank or are just too difficult to do themselves..... wrong! This DIY was actually so easy and requires very few items to make it come to life.