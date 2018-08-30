DIY Chandelier Video

You guys know we are all about DIY party decor- whether it's for ourselves, for our clients, or for the bog, we love to test out new ways to make our own versions of the beautiful decor that's out there in the entertaining world.

We've found that adding chandeliers to the decor roster has been the big trend of 2018. Once we realized how easy it was to create our own, we couldn't resist the urge to start bringing them to life whenever we could! In fact, we recently made a pom pom chandelier for Cinco De Mayo and a floral chandelier for a garden party, but we figured it was time to make a VIDEO to show you exactly how we do it.