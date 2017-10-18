DIY Caramel Apple Station

Thank you Mardi Gras Napkins for sponsoring this post. Learn more about Mardi Gras Conversation Starter Napkins here and grab your coupon today! Fall is one of my favorite seasons. Mainly because of all the the wonderful produce in season this time of year, and the tasty treats we bake (and eat)...

Click title to read more. While you're there, take a tour and discover awesome content and and learn about other great party ideas at Bird's Party!