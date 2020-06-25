  1. Home
Dixie Chicks dropping ‘Dixie’ from their name, will now be known as The Chicks

June 25, 2020 | 4:45pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Lisa Blumenfeld

The Dixie Chicks have dropped "Dixie" from their name and now go by The Chicks.