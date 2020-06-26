Dixie Beer to change name amid protests against racism, owner Gayle Benson announces

Dixie Beer will join a growing list of U.S. companies changing their names in light of the sweeping protests against systemic racism across the country, billionaire owner Gayle Benson announced Friday. “With inclusive input from all of our community stakeholders, we are preparing to change the name of our brewery and products that carry the Dixie brand and these conversations will determine what brand will best represent our culture and community,” said Benson, who owns the New Orleans Saints football team and NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.