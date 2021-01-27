January 27, 2021 | 9:12amFrom www.nydailynews.com
Disturbing video shows Florida cop slamming student to ground, knocking her head onto pavement
A Florida school resource officer is under investigation after videos shared on social media Tuesday showed him body-slamming a teenager to the ground as she appeared to lose consciousness in front of horrified students. The disturbing footage did not capture what led to the incident, but an 11-second viral clip shows the officer throwing the student to the ground in an outdoor area of the Osceola County school, causing an audible thump as she seemed to go limp.