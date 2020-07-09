  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

District attorney says cops justified in killing Salt Lake City man as he ran away (WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO)

July 9, 2020 | 6:31pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By

Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, 22, was gunned down by two cops on May 23.