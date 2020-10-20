Diono Radian 3QXT Car Seat review

Unfortunately, babies outgrow car seats.

When it's time to upgrade to a more suitable model, parents have to relive the anxiety of choosing one that meets their safety standards. It goes without saying that learning the ins and outs of a new car seat comes with a unique set of challenges, too.

Diono, however, claims they keep things simple with their Radian 3QXT Car Seat, marketed as an all-in-one car seat that takes kids from birth to booster seats. According to Diono, their Radian 3QXT is the only car seat parents will ever need to buy -- plus it gives parents peace of mind knowing each seating configuration offers a high level of safety and security.

But does this innovative car seat live up to its hype? We decided to put the Diono Radian 3QXT to the test to see whether this all-in-one convertible system is worth the investment.

How we tested the Diono Radian 3QXT

We tested the Diono Radian 3QXT among parents of newborn babies. Testers compared the Radian to their experiences with regular car seats and travel systems.

Diono Radian 3QXT cost

The Diono Radian 3QXT retails for $399.99. The price includes all essential inserts that adjust the seat to accommodate kids from birth through age 10, or kids weighing between four and 120 pounds. This car seat also comes with a limited two-year warranty and free shipping.

The Radian offers four-stage newborn protection. The proprietary Safe+ newborn accessories include a travel high wedge, protection insert, two-in-one infant positioning and liner, and harness pads for a custom fit.

Safety attributes of the Diono Radian 3QXT

The Diono Radian 3QXT is constructed with eight layers of interlocking foam, high-density plastic, and steel reinforcement. These attributes are touted as offering advanced protection in the event of front, rear, or side impacts, as well as rollovers.

Based on Diono's reports from safety testing, the Radian 3QXT's anti-rebound bar may reduce rotation by up to 50% during a collision. The side-impact management pod is another notable feature, as it channels the impact's energy around the back of the car seat and away from the child.

Setting up the Diono Radian 3QXT

We found setting up the Diono Radian 3QXT in vehicles was manageable, but took longer than expected. However, we like that we won't have to figure out how to set up other car seat systems as our kids grow; an initial investment of time doesn't seem unreasonable.

For our first attempt at installation, we followed instructions laid out in the user manual; however, we found the directions were somewhat vague. We then watched a Diono video tutorial which improved our understanding, although we found the most success using a third-party online tutorial. We recommend searching for install videos on your first try at setting up the seat (or taking advantage of the included 30-minute video consultation); don't bother with the written instructions.

It took a reasonable amount of adjustments to make the Diono Radian 3QXT sit flat on the seat. We experienced some difficulties when installing the Diono Radian 3QXT with the seatbelt and LATCH system. However, once it was placed in the correct position (which included no more than two inches of wiggle room on the rear-facing seat), we felt more confident in its fit and safety capabilities.

Virtual car seat fitting with Diono

It should be noted that with any Diono car seat purchase, consumers gain access to Diono's 1-2-1 Virtual Car Seat Fitting. This involves booking a 30-minute video consultation with a Diono team member that walks users through every step of the installation process. It's a great offering for those who have never installed a car seat before or those who need a refresher.

Using the Safe+ newborn accessories with the Diono Radian 3QXT

It was relatively easy to use the Safe+ newborn accessories to achieve a custom fit with the Diono Radian 3QXT. The inserts are meant to ensure the neck is appropriately supported and remains in the correct position, including during transit. Padded harnesses provided a supportive yet comfortable hold across a newborn's torso.

Diono Radian 3QXT size

The Diono Radian 3QXT is presented as a "three-across" design. We agree with this claim given the ample seat space and elbow room it leaves, even in a small sedan.

Once installed, the car seat allowed two fellow backseat occupants to sit on either side of it comfortably. This includes those also in car seats, as well as older kids. For that reason, we feel the Diono Radian 3QXT is especially appealing to growing families or carpooling families with frequent backseat passengers.

Comparing the Diono Radian 3QXT to travel systems

The Diono Radian 3QXT is a car seat, and a car seat alone. This disappointed some of us who currently use travel systems that streamline the stroller-to-car process. If anything, the Diono Radian 3QXT comes across as a more permanent fixture in a vehicle given its design.

Due to its multi-layer construction, which also includes a steel core, the Diono Radian 3QXT isn't easy to remove or transport between vehicles. In fact, it's rather heavy, and to some extent, it's shaped in a way that is difficult to carry.

However, we didn't find these to be negative attributes. Instead, we felt the Diono Radian 3QXT's heaviness and solid construction only added to its overall durability and safety capabilities. It's just important not to expect a portable car seat if you choose the Radian.

Diono Radian 3QXT pros

Overall, we were impressed with the sturdiness and solid construction of the Diono Radian 3QXT. It is unequivocally well-engineered with eight layers of impact-resistant and protective materials. We were especially pleased with the custom-fit newborn inserts that were supportive and easy to adjust, as well as the side-impact management pod.

We also appreciated the convertibility options offered by the Diono Radian 3QXT. It delivers on its claim of carrying kids from birth to boosters. We also liked that each seat configuration was equipped with distinct safety features that were age-appropriate.

Finally, the Diono Radian 3QXT lives up to its claim of a slim-fit design. Three-across in the backseat is certainly manageable. This includes older kids as well as other kids in car seats.

Diono Radian 3QXT cons

We experienced challenges during installation, especially with the seatbelt and LATCH system, and making adjustments was somewhat complicated -- though decidedly less complicated than purchasing and installing a new seat as kids get larger.

While the Diono Radian 3QXT does fold for easy travel on airplanes, it's heavy and can be cumbersome to carry.

Bottom line

The Diono Radian 3QXT is a formidable option for a sturdy, well-made car seat. Not only does its three-across design accommodate three passengers in the back seat, but the Diono Radian 3QXT also "grows" with its occupant through age 10.

Considering the Diono Radian 3QXT can essentially last through an entire decade of childhood, we feel it's a solid investment for families looking for a reliable car seat that delivers a high level of security and value through the years.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.