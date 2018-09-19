Dino-riffic Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Family Movie Night
September 19, 2018 | 10:53am
Dino-riffic Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Family Movie Night
This post is sponsored by Universal Pictures Homes Entertainment. Run!!… to your nearest retailer – JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM on Blu-ray is now in stores! Thanks to my partnership with Universal Pictures and my participation as part of #TeamJurassic, I have some fun family movie night ideas to share, including kitschy dessert that will encourage […]
The post Dino-riffic Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Family Movie Night appeared first on Rural Mom.
Latest
- 50 Best Sports Bars in America
These bars offer an experience as exciting as the big game itself
- America's Best Inexpensive Steakhouses
These steakhouses sell great steaks at prices that won’t break the bank
- 25 Ways to Help You Stop Eating Sugar
Keeping tabs on your sugar intake is an important part of a healthy, long life
- This Is the World’s First Flat Wine Bottle
- Etiquette Mistakes You Need to Stop Making by Age 30