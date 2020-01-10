Didn’t get what you wanted over the holidays? It's on sale now

The holidays are a stressful, interesting time for many reasons. And oftentimes, people don't receive that gift they really wanted.

This year, electronics and weighted blankets were among the top sellers. Yet there have to be people out there who didn't get exactly what was on their wish list.

Luckily, some of our favorite gift ideas are currently on sale. And these are worthwhile markdowns from reliable retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and others.

So if you feel like you want to receive what you always wanted, now is the time to shop.

Deal of the day -- Samsung 2.1 Soundbar: $187.99 at Amazon (was $279.99)

Did you get a new TV for Christmas that has stunning visuals but leaves something to be desired when it comes to audio? With this Samsung soundbar, you'll take your TV's audio quality to the next level. It's wireless and offers Smart Sound technology that adjusts automatically to fit your favorite programming. It also has a game mode to bring the sound of your favorite diversions to life.

TCL 55-Inch Smart Roku TV: $299.99 at Amazon (was $599.99)

You don't need an extra streaming device to binge-watch programming from your favorite apps and streaming services when you own a TCL TV. That's because Roku is built-in, so all you have to do is set up the TV, press play, and enjoy.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch: $149.95 at Amazon (was $199.95)

A fitness tracking smartwatch will guide you in achieving your New Year's fitness goals. The Versa 2 tracks calories, steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more, plus it has built-in Alexa to search for the functions you need via voice control.

ZonLi 10-pound Adult Weighted Sleep Blanket: $58.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Many people swear by the benefits of using a weighted blanket, including more restful sleep and reduced anxiety. You can save 41% off this 20-pound queen-sized blanket that has the added benefit of cotton material that helps maintain ideal sleep temperatures.

Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Pro Canister Vac: $299.99 at Macy's (was $429.99)

Did you know you can get the suction power of a Dyson vacuum in a highly versatile canister model? The brand's Big Ball comes well-equipped with tools for different types of floors and other surfaces, and it has a long cord and extension wand so dirt, dust, and pet hairs can't hide from its cleaning capabilities.

Samsung Tab A 10.1 32GB Tablet: $197 at Amazon (was $229.99)

We're always thrilled to find a good deal on a quality tablet, like this Samsung Tab A that's marked down more than $30. The 10-inch screen lets you play games, work on projects, and watch videos, plus you'll enjoy HD image quality and Dolby Atmos Sound with your favorite tablet entertainment.

GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-Quart Digital Air Fryer: $64.22 at Amazon (was $90)

From occasional cooks to home chefs, everyone wants an air fryer these days. That's because these modern small appliances cook quickly and evenly without the need for a lot of extra oil. This model by GoWISE will save you calories and can cook as much as 5.8 quarts of food at once for family-pleasing meals, snacks, desserts, and more.

Cuisinart Mini Prep Plus Food Processor: $37.23 at Amazon (was $75)

We love the space-saving design of the Mini Prep Plus food processor, but we're just as impressed with its powerful performance. It delivers 250 watts of power and can chop or grind up to 3 cups of food at a time with the touch of a button.

TUMI Tegra-Lite Max International 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On: $476 at Nordstrom (was $850)

With lightweight yet rugged construction, TSA-friendly locks, and spacious compartments, the TUMI expandable carry-on suitcase is more than well-equipped for travel. This tough little carry-on is also sized just right to meet the guidelines of most domestic flights.

FurHaven Plush & Suede Orthopedic Sofa Dog and Cat Bed: $37.99 at Chewy (was $45.99)

Dogs and cats like to share your furniture, but they also appreciate having their very own (and you will, too). This comfortable pet-sized bed features foam construction that's supportive yet soft. It has a sofa design with durable pet-friendly upholstery.

MVMT Men's Voyager Graphic Nylon Strap Watch: $105 at Macy's (was $140)

Don't let the affordable price fool you -- MVMT watches are crafted to stand up to daily wear and offer multiple functions for active lifestyles. The Voyager sports a tough nylon strap and dual sub-dials, and it even resists water to depths of 100 meters.

Greenies Original Dental Treats, 36-pack: $24.58 at Chewy (was $39.99)

Greenies are treats that do more than just satisfy your dog's urge to snack. That's because these natural, nutrient-packed treats are made with a unique shape and texture to tackle tartar and plaque for improved oral health. Stock up now at Chewy while packs of 36 are marked down 39%.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Curling Iron: $67.50 at Dermstore (was $90)

The Harry Josh Pro Tools travel-sized curling iron proves that good things indeed can come in small packages. Although it has a compact size perfect for stashing in a bag, it offers ceramic/tourmaline technology and quick, even heat so you don't have to limit your hairstyling options when away from home.

Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat: $137.99 at Amazon (was $199.99)

If you're expecting, be prepared with a well-made car seat like the popular Extend2Fit by Graco. Not only does it have durable, crash-test construction, but it's adjustable and will grow with your baby from infancy to the toddler years.

Doss SoundBox Touch Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $27.95 at Amazon (was $39.99)

This compact speaker isn't fancy, but it offers the features consumers love, including immersive sound, reliable Bluetooth connectivity, a trim design, and user-friendly touch controls. And while it's already affordable, if you grab one now you'll save 30% off the retail price.

Emily Henry Medium Modern Classic Baker: $39.99 at Amazon (was $60)

From preparing your favorite meals to whipping up crowd-pleasing desserts, a traditional baking dish is a must-have in the kitchen. This spacious 3-quart baker is constructed of glazed ceramic, so it's built to be both practical and long-lasting through years of crafting culinary creations.

Talenti Brunello di Montalcino: $60 at Wine Access (was $75)

Go ahead and indulge in an international bottle of wine -- shopping at Wine Access makes it easy to sample quality varietals from around the world without ever leaving home. Talenti Brunello di Montalcino is a red wine crafted in Tuscany, Italy with a variety of fruity and spicy notes that have earned it a score of 94 from Wine Advocate critics.

iS Clinical Renew and Replenish Duo: $130 at Dermstore ($185 value)

Are you ready to put your best face forward in 2020? This pair of iS products will get you headed in the right direction. It includes an exfoliating mask and moisturizing emulsion lotion so you can clarify and hydrate your skin in two simple steps.

INC International Concepts Men's Elite Turtleneck Sweater: $23.99 at Macy's (was $59.50)

There's plenty of cold weather ahead, so everyone needs a warm turtleneck in their wardrobe. This toasty sweater is basic and stylish, and it looks great paired with jeans, khakis, or casual work pants. Choose from numerous flattering colors.

Ulta Daily Beauty Steals: 50% off at Ulta

Ulta is making it easy to save on skin essentials every day this month with its Daily Beauty Steals. This weekend, you can save 50% off Murad Hydro-Dynamic moisturizer, Perricone MD Vitamin C Serum, and Clinique's Take the Day Off Cleansing Balm. On Sunday, bareMinerals Butter Drench cream, SeroVital Advanced skin treatment, and Skin Iceland Icelandic Relief Eye Cream are all half off.

Dash Mini Maker: $9.99 at Amazon (was $14.99)

The Dash Mini Maker may look basic, but this little machine is more than meets the eye. It heats up fast and can make waffles, eggs, sandwiches, hash brown potatoes, and other quick snacks and meals. The compact size also makes it easy to transport and store.

Autoship savings: 30% off on first Autoship order at Chewy

If you have pets, buying their food and other supplies is a never-ending task. Fortunately, at Chewy, you can set up Autoship options on pet essentials that save time and money, and prevent you from running out of food. With a limited-time discount of 30% off your first Autoship order, now is the time to give this handy service a try.

