  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Detox Salad Recipe

From www.foodfanatic.com by Taylor Kiser
Detox Salad Recipe

Print
Save

Detox Salad Recipe

Embed

Ingredients
For the Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons Apple Juice, (not from concentrate)
  • 2 tablespoons Tahini Paste
  • 2 tablespoons Fresh Cilantro, packed
  • 1 tablespoon Mint, packed
  • 1 teaspoon Lemon Juice
  • 1/8 teaspoon Sea Salt

For the Salad:

  • 2 cups Spinach, finely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups Cauliflower, grated
  • 1/2 cup Carrot, grated
  • 1/2 cup Apple, diced
  • 1/4 cup Golden Raisins
  • 3/4 teaspoon Cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon Sea Salt
  • pinch of Black Pepper

Directions

  1. Put apple juice, tahini, cilantro, mint, lemon juice and salt in a small food processor ( mine is 3 cups.)
  2. Pulse the ingredients, stopping to scrape the sides as necessary, until the ingredients are completely mixed. Set aside.
  3. Place the grated carrots in a kitchen towel and ring out as much excess water as a you can.
  4. Mix all salad ingredients in a medium sized bowl.
  5. Pour salad dressing over the salad. Mix until well combined
  6. DEVOUR !

Recommended

Magimix 4200XL Food Processor
Magimix 4200XL Food Processor

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls
Cuisinart Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls

Dreamfarm Clongs
Dreamfarm Clongs

KitchenIQ V-etched Container Grater
KitchenIQ V-etched Container Grater

Continue reading at Food Fanatic