A dermatologist tells us if it is possible to shrink your pores

If you struggle with enlarged or clogged pores, you've probably tried to hide them one way or another.

But caking on foundation and harsh treatments won't help in the long term. It's time to try something new. But are pore strips actually effective?

We consulted Dr. Katie Manno, a dermatologist from Skin Cancer Dermatology Institute out of Reno, Nev., to find out if it's actually possible to shrink pores and how.

Here's what we learned about pores and pore strips, as well as some tips for those who are worried about the appearance of their skin.

Can I shrink my pores?

Unfortunately you can't, says Manno, since pore size is determined by genetics. That doesn't mean all hope is lost; rather, make sure you reach for the right product to manage enlarged pores and decrease their appearance.

Manno says that one effective tool is retinol cream, which promotes skin cell turnover and unclogs pores. As a result, pores are emptied from the impurities that give them an oversized appearance.

Keep in mind that like any other part of your skincare regimen, regular application is key for best results.

Can pore strips help me?

They can, though they're best for occasional treatments as opposed to daily ones. According to Manno, pore stripes are effective at removing keratin, which creates blackheads on the skin. They do double duty, both by removing impurities as well as tiny, stubborn dots of discoloration.

Manno advises those with sensitive skin to be careful when using pore strips. Some people are sensitive to the adhesive, and others could end up with redness or irritation from strip removal.

BestReviews's other favorite pore-friendly products

Skincare is a multi-step process, and you'll maximize results with a collection of products tailored to your skin type and concerns. Take a look at these pore-friendly products that belong in your skincare routine.

Micellar water: Micellar is gentle on skin, especially when you're using other products and treatments. Simply saturate a cotton pad to remove makeup and surface dirt with a swipe.

Clay mask: Use a clay mask weekly to absorb impurities like excess oils and dirt. It's the perfect addition to both your skincare and self-care routines.

Gentle chemical exfoliator: Sometimes your skin needs a bit more buffing to remove build-up. Manno recommends that a couple of times a month you use a gentle chemical exfoliator with alpha and beta hydroxy acids. While effective, it's best to use them sparingly -- and they're not recommended for those with ultra-sensitive skin.

