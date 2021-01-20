Dermalogica review

Finding the right combination of skincare products for your skin is a challenge. That’s especially true if you deal with complex skin conditions.

Dermalogica claims its products, created by a skin therapist, are tailored to meet skin’s unique needs.

According to Dermalogica, no two skin conditions are the same. The brand believes that everyone’s skin requires special attention for long-term management. For that reason, Dermalogica offers a variety of clean formulas and customized regimens that promise major results.

We decided to see whether Dermalogica lives up to its claims as a high-quality and solution-oriented skincare line. We tested two of Demalogica’s top-selling products, a hand sanitizer and a body cream, to see whether they deliver the long-term results they promise. Here’s what we found.

Dermalogica products

We tested the Dermalogica Moisture Shielding Hand Sanitizer and Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream.

Dermologica claims these products, like others in the product line, have clean formulas that are free of artificial colors, fragrances, mineral oil, lanolin, S.D. alcohol, parabens, and microplastics. They’re also certified sustainable, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and vegan.

Dermalogica earns praise for their personalized approach to skincare by taking a number of variables into consideration. In addition to skin type and skin concern, Dermalogica’s products are designed to target unique skincare issues, some of which may be impacted — or exacerbated — by environment and lifestyle.

Dermalogica Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer review

About the Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer

The Dermalogica Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer retails for $18 per two-ounce tube.

As a non-alcohol antibacterial hand sanitizer, it’s marketed as a gentle alternative that won’t dry out skin. The formula is meant to restore the skin’s natural moisture barrier using bio-fermented technology and essential fatty acids. Dermalogica also claims the sanitizer is 99.9% effective against germs.

Our experience using Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer

We used the Dermalogica Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer instead of our normal alcohol-based sanitizer for approximately a month. We typically experience drier-than-normal hands in the winter months and often have dry cuticles as a result.

Dermalogica Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer had a different consistency than other hand sanitizers; rather than being a clear gel, it has a creamy, medium-thickness consistency similar to that of lotion. A dime-sized dollop goes a long way, so we felt the overall value for the product was reasonable.

It absorbed into skin quickly as we rubbed our hands together and didn’t leave the residue or stickiness we expected. We also noticed that the sanitizer had a mild, lotion-like smell, but other than that, there was no noticeable fragrance.

Results after using Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer

It didn’t take long to notice how silky and hydrated our hands felt after a single application, not to mention after several applications over the course of a trip to the grocery store. This was especially impressive considering we sustained a few minor cuts and scrapes on our hands and never felt the sting or irritation we would have normally felt with alcohol-based sanitizers.

However, we had some reservations about its effectiveness compared to alcohol-based sanitizers. The CDC stipulates that Benzalkonium Chloride — the formula’s active ingredient in lieu of alcohol — is considered less effective against certain bacteria and viruses.

When it comes to non-alcohol-based sanitizers, the FDA recommends they include both ethanol and isopropanol. In our research, we found that the Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer formula only contains ethanol.

With that said, we feel that the Dermalogica Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer may be a fine option for some individuals with adverse reactions to alcohol-based sanitizers. While thorough hand washing remains the best line of defense, we feel the Dermalogica Moisture Shield Hand Sanitizer is an excellent second line of defense that can also keep hands super soft.

Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream review

About the Body Hydrating Cream

The Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream retails for $34 per 10-ounce pump bottle.

Described as a nourishing cream with gentle exfoliants, the medium-weight formula is replete with essential oils and a wealth of premium, naturally-derived ingredients. French lavender and Indonesian patchouli oils soothe skin, while lactic acid and hydroxy acid extracts from cane sugar and apples smooth and firm.

Our experience using Body Hydrating Cream

We swapped our everyday drugstore body lotion for Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream to see whether it improved skin over a month. Our skin is dry and our top concern is managing dryness and flakiness due to dry indoor heat during winter months.

We applied the Body Hydrating Cream once or twice a day, usually after showering and before going to bed. It had a lightweight consistency that was absorbed almost immediately. As a result, it didn’t leave a sticky, greasy residue that other moisturizers do — which meant we didn’t stick to bed sheets or have difficulty pulling pants over our legs.

We also noticed the cream had a unique fragrance with notes of orange, citrus, and patchouli. The layered aroma was clean, refreshing, and generally unisex — reminiscent of high-end spa products.

Results after using Body Hydrating Cream

Overall, we felt our skin was more hydrated than before. This was somewhat surprising since the Body Hydrating Cream was significantly thinner in consistency compared to our normal moisturizers.

The softer areas of our legs, such as our calves, were consistently softer and smoother. We had hoped for the same effect on our driest areas, namely around the shins, but didn’t experience the same improvement. With that said, the cream was effective at toning down the scaliness and flaking we normally experience.

We would have liked a bit more transparency when it came to the cream’s ingredients. We had to research a few unfamiliar ones, and we felt some of the ingredients may not be ideal for individuals with ultra-sensitive skin or those in search of extremely clean formulas.

Based on our experience, we feel the Dermalogica Body Hydrating Cream is well-suited for individuals with normal skin in search of a lightweight hydrator. We think it’s an ideal summertime moisturizer. However, its prominent fragrance may be hit or miss among users.

Other Dermalogica products we like

We explored a few more Dermalogica products, and more than anything, we’re impressed at the company’s extensive product line. Here are a few more products that piqued our interest:

The Dermalogica PreCleanse Balm buffs away makeup as well as daily buildup of impurities and excess oil. It retails for $45 and comes with a silicone scrubber to help work the product around your face.

The Dermalogica Thermafoliant Body Scrub functions as a dual-action exfoliant that improves skin’s texture and promotes cells’ natural renewal process. Ingredients include natural sea salt and Indian bamboo stems, and it retails for $44.

The Dermalogica Oil-Free Matte SPF30, priced at $54, earns praise for its ultra-sheer formula. The lightweight finish offers a smooth base for makeup, and given its all-day wear time, it’s considered an exceptional facial sunscreen for outdoor enthusiasts.

Is Dermalogica worth it?

Overall, we were impressed with the short- and long-term results delivered by Dermalogica’s Moisture Shield Sanitizer and Body Hydrating Cream. We saw improvements in skin hydration and texture in one month of testing.

Dermalogica products are thoughtfully formulated and feel like premium skincare products. The company lives up to its promise to be a customer-centric brand, and we think many consumers would benefit from exploring Dermalogica’s many skincare solutions.

