Lynne Sladky
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Dennis Rodman urges George Floyd protesters to stop looting and causing damage: ‘We’re human beings’

June 1, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
Lynne Sladky

The former Chicago Bulls star called for people to “protest in the right way.”