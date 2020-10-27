Rich Fury
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Demi Lovato to host E! People’s Choice Awards next month

October 27, 2020 | 12:10pm
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Peter Sblendorio
Rich Fury

The 2020 show is set to take place Nov. 15 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.