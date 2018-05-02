This Couple Had a Delta Air Lines-Themed Wedding: See the Photos

We’re going to tell you this plane and simple: A married couple from Memphis threw a Delta-themed wedding reception. The groom, Jeremy Simons, first made a vow to the airline. The 34-year-old rabbi travels often for business, so choosing one airline to dedicate millions of miles to was like “deciding I would marry Delta,” he said in a Delta press release.

Little did he know, the airline would play a huge role in his relationship with Bess Wohlner. The two met at a conference in 2008 and went to rabbinical school together in 2009. They frequently flew out of Delta’s Los Angeles hub for student assignments, and eventually Wohlner agreed to do a “mileage run” with Simons to accrue SkyMiles. The two spent 47 hours together — flying two laps around the country — without ever leaving the airports. That’s when she knew he was the one.



Hotshots Photobooth



The pair went their separate ways for several years until they reconnected on a flight from New York to Tel Aviv.

"I knew it was love when he handed off one of his upgrades and delivered his first class meal to me from the front of the plane," Wohlner said. So it only made sense that the couple announced their engagement with a “Diamond Status” save-the-date. Oh, and their entire wedding and ceremony revolved around Delta — décor, food, and fashion.



Courtesy of Paige Miller



Bridesmaids lined the altar in navy blue dresses and groomsmen sported matching yarmulkes accented by red flowers. Simons and Wohlner walked down the aisle at Temple Israel in Memphis on a Delta-branded mat and were married by a fellow frequent flier.



Courtesy of Paige Miller



Courtesy of Paige Miller



Courtesy of Paige Miller



At the ceremony, seating arrangements were assigned via bag tags, and each of the 12 tables represented a city important to the newlyweds’ relationship. Waiters dressed like flight attendants served light bites, beverages in Delta-branded cups, and Delta-printed cocktail napkins. The wedding cake was Biscoff cookie-flavored — the airline distributes these onboard — and dessert was served on the couple’s own beverage carts.



Courtesy of Paige Miller



Courtesy of Paige Miller



Courtesy of Paige Miller



As favors, guests were given TUMI amenity kits, which Delta normally hands out to all first-class passengers. Currently, the company offers a monogrammed bag with hand cleanser, mouthwash, lip balm, hand and body lotion, aloe vera, oatmeal, toothpaste, tissues, ear plugs, eyeshades, and striped socks. Partygoers also enjoyed a photo booth with a green screen that simulated an airplane interior. Oxygen masks and decommissioned seats (from the couple’s living room) were used as props.



Hotshots Photobooth



Courtesy of Paige Miller



No surprise here: Simons and Wohlner are jet-setting around the globe for their honeymoon. The happy husband and wife will visit Delta stops in Scotland, Amsterdam, Sri Lanka, Sydney, Melbourne, Vancouver, and Seattle — home to several of 50 travel clichés that are actually worth experiencing.