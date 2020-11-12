De'Longhi Radiator Space Heater review

During the winter months, a portable heater is essential to staying comfortable in many households, whether to keep you warm while tinkering around in the garage or while working from home in a drafty home office.

But it can be difficult to find a heater that sufficiently heats your space while also being safe enough to have around children and pets.

De'Longhi’s Radiator Space Heater is designed to do precisely that. De'Longhi claims that the thermal chimneys on this oil-filled unit can maximize heat flow while maintaining a lower surface temperature, making it efficient and safe to heat small to medium rooms.

We were curious to see if the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater really performed as expected, so we decided to test it out. We tested this unit in various spaces, in a home with both kids and pets.

How to choose a portable heater

Before purchasing an indoor portable heater, it’s a good idea to measure the size of the room you want to heat to determine what size your heater should be. It’s also important to remember that a portable heater is primarily designed to add supplemental heat to a room — they’re most effective, and a smarter purchase, when they’re the secondary heat source in a space.

If you plan to use your heater in more than one room, you’ll want a compact model that has a built-in handle and wheels for ease of transport. Additionally, the more safety features a portable heater has, the better. If you have small children, you’ll want a portable heater that’s cool-to-the-touch at the very least.

There are several types of space heaters. The De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater is a radiant heater which means that it is designed to heat a space over a long period of time. Another type of heating uses infrared radiation as a heat source and does not rely on air currents. This often means that people have to get close to an infrared heater to feel the warmth it generates.

How to set up the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater

Setting up the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater was a simple and straightforward process. When the heater arrived, it was already completely assembled — even the wheels were attached. The only prep we needed to do was to unfold the wheels to put them in a vertical position. We also gave the instructions a quick read-through for good measure.

This space heater is an oil-filled portable heater that’s permanently sealed so it never needs refilling. It’s designed to have an increased surface area to radiate heat, while the thermal chimney-effect is meant to maximize heat flow circulation. We could really feel the warm air coming out of the chimneys. The unit has three heat levels, an adjustable thermostat, and a 24-hour timer, which can be programmed via the digital control panel.

De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater featuresControls

We like that the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater only has a few simple and fairly intuitive controls. The controls include an on/off power button; a power level button that cycles through minimum, medium, and maximum heating; a temperature control that can be increased or decreased one degree at a time; a two-level brightness control so you can dim the unit for nighttime use; a timer; and an ECO mode.

The only control that gave us a little trouble was the ECO mode as it was a little harder to press and hold, but otherwise, we thought all controls were easy to operate.

ECO mode

In ECO mode, the heater runs until it gets the room to the desired temperature — as quickly as possible. Then, it maintains that temperature by cycling through the minimum, medium, and maximum heat output levels while placing the focus on efficiency. We liked that this mode kept the heater running smoothly and quietly.

Programmability

The 24-hour timer has a delayed stop function that allows you to shut the heater down after either four or six hours of operation.

Anti-freeze

This useful feature automatically turns on whenever the temperature drops below 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The primary reason a user would want this feature is to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather. When we tested this function, as expected, the unit turned on whenever the temperature dropped below 41 degrees and it shut off whenever it climbed back above 41 degrees.

Noise

Except for a slight humming noise, we found that the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater operated quietly. We liked that the hum was consistent through all power levels but low enough in volume that it could be easily ignored.

Lights

So you can be sure the unit is functioning, the indicator lights up red for maximum power, yellow for medium power, and green for minimum power. The display shuts off when the heater isn't running, and we appreciated that it could be dimmed at night so it didn’t bother light sleepers.

Cool to the touch

Like a stovetop, whenever a heater is turned on, you don’t want to touch it because it will be hot. However, if you have small children, accidents can happen. On low and medium temperatures, this unit will be warm or hot to the touch, but likely not hot enough to burn with brief contact. On the higher heat setting, however, you would likely receive a burn if you brushed up against one of the side fins. For safety reasons, it’s never a good idea to intentionally touch a radiator while it’s operational.

Storage

When winter is over, De’Longhi’s space heater can be unplugged and rolled into storage. We like that there’s a built-in clip on the heater that will keep the six-foot cord neatly organized. It is important to let the unit fully cool down before wrapping up the cord and placing the heater in storage.

De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater cost

At $149.95, the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater is priced slightly higher than other portable heaters. However, this model does feature innovative technology that allows it to outperform its competitors, making it a good value.

De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater operation

When testing the unit, we found it was able to fully heat up within five minutes. After approximately 30 minutes, the medium-size room we were heating felt noticeably warmer. The entire room was a cozy temperature within an hour.

While the heater worked well in a medium-size room, it wouldn't be adequate for a larger room. It is important to point out that if your room has a draft or is not insulated well, the heater's performance will be diminished. This isn’t a flaw in the heater, but a sign that you may want to do some work on your home to lower your energy bills.

De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater pros

The De'Longhi Radiator Space Heater only has six controls, which are intuitive and easy to use. The programmable timer is both reliable and convenient, while the ECO mode allows you to maintain a comfortable temperature in the most energy-efficient way possible. The unit runs quietly and, when positioned as recommended by the manufacturer, it can heat up a small- to medium-sized room in a fairly short amount of time.

De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater cons

As noted by the manufacturer, this model isn’t designed for rooms that are larger than 12 feet by 12 feet. On the unit that we tested, the ECO mode button was a little difficult to push down, but this didn’t affect the performance of the heater.

While the unit is specifically manufactured to direct the airflow up to enhance the convection current (flow of air) for maximum warming efficiency, some individuals like to feel the heat blowing directly on them.

Is the De’Longhi Radiator Space Heater worth it?

The De'Longhi Radiator Space Heater is a compact, efficient, and user-friendly portable heater. Its innovative heat-dispersing design helps reduce the chance of accidental injury and enhances the unit's functionality, allowing it to quickly eliminate the chill in any small- to medium-sized room. If you'd like to lower your heating bills, the ECO mode and timer can be strategically employed to help you accomplish that goal.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.