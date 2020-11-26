  1. Home
Deer is rescued after paddling around Long Island Sound with bucket stuck on its head

November 26, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Tim Balk
Frankie Floridia/ Strong Island Animal Rescue of Port Jefferson Station

A deer had a pain bucket stuck on its head in the salt marshes of Port Jefferson, N.Y.