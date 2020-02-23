A deep discount on a Vitamix and other noteworthy bargains

The Vitamix blows all other blenders out of the water. But because of the hefty price tag, it's important to keep an eye out for deep discounts if you're shopping for one of these top-of-the-line appliances.

Good news: We found just such a discount.

We also found noteworthy sales on a popular laptop, a 4K TV, a tablet, a robotic vacuum, as well as other useful products for your home, your wardrobe, your kids, and your pets.

Start your week on the right foot with these sales.

Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: $359.73 at Amazon (was $549.95)

Have you been thinking about taking your meal prep to a new level with a premium blender? Now's the time to invest in Vitamix's A2300 Ascent Series that features smart blending technology for outstanding results every time. Buy at Amazon and take advantage of an impressive 35% savings on this top-selling model.

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin: $599.99 at Samsung (was $799.99)

If you're like most tech enthusiasts, there are times you prefer to work on a laptop and others when a tablet is more convenient to use. Samsung's Notebook 7 Spin has you covered no matter which you prefer, thanks to the rotating keyboard. Its feature set also includes Windows 10 Home, a speedy processor, and impressive battery life per charge.

LG 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $399.99 at Amazon (was $699)

From gorgeous resolution to responsive smart technology, LG offers TVs with features viewers love. This particular 4K model works with Alexa or Google Home for a customizable entertainment experience, and it's discounted more than 40%.

Crock-Pot Cook' N Carry 6-Quart Portable Slow Cooker: $29.69 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Preparing portable meals can be challenging, but an appliance that is built to travel makes it simple to cook for your next barbeque, tailgate, party, or potluck dinner. The Cook 'N Carry Slow Cooker includes strong handles plus a locking lid that keeps your recipes from spilling during transport.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a tablet with key features that make it useful for work and play. The Fire 7 offers a streamlined design, crisp display, long battery life, and Alexa. The device is also 20% right now.

Treasure and Bond Whisp Faux Fur Throw: $83.40 at Nordstrom (was $139)

Add an element of coziness next time you curl up on the couch with a warm throw like this one that's made of luxurious faux-fur material and equally soft on both sides. Grab one now at Nordstrom and save 40% off the usual price.

Michael Kors Lillian Shoulder Bag: $116.93 at Macy's (was $298)

This shoulder bag is classic Michael Kors, from the fashionable structure to the MK logo that covers the hardware and exterior fabric. With enough interior space to fit numerous everyday carry items, it's as practical as it is stylish.

ILIFE V5s Pro Robot Vacuum Mop: $179.99 at Amazon (was $299.99)

Vacuuming and mopping your floors without ever leaving your seat is possible with the V5s Pro that's a robotic vacuum and mop in one. It's even smart enough to clean around objects and self-adjust to various floor types as it cleans.

Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack: $59.99 at Backcountry (was $108.95)

It doesn't matter if you're headed off to campus, work, or on a hiking expedition, because this backpack is built to accommodate your gear and look great in the process. We like the minimalist design with numerous pockets, including several that are lined or padded to protect tech devices and other fragile items.

Betty Crocker Pizza Maker: $35.49 at Amazon (was $59.95)

This small appliance may be called a pizza maker, but it also comes in handy for making some of your other favorite snacks and meals including flatbread, egg dishes, desserts, quesadillas, and more. You'll also love how food slides right off the nonstick surfaces, making cleanup a breeze.

Peter Thomas Roth 10% Glycolic Solutions Moisturizer: $36 at Dermstore (was $45)

Glycolic acid has proven benefits when it comes to reducing the signs of aging. Peter Thomas Roth offers a rich moisturizer that's formulated with this skin-pampering ingredient along with vitamins and antioxidants to help you put your best face forward.

Ralph Lauren Button-Trim Cable Sweater: $39.73 at Macy's (was $99.50)

A cozy sweater is a must-have for every woman's wardrobe because it offers warmth, style, and versatility. Pair it with dress pants for work or your favorite jeans for running errands to create an easy look that never goes out of style.

Petmate Suede & Plush Antimicrobial Orthopedic Deluxe Dog Bed: $25.61 at Chewy (was $40.09)

This pet bed offers more than just a cozy spot for your four-legged friends to snooze. The super-soft material is infused with Microban that helps prevent odors and bacteria buildup, which helps keep it fresh and clean, nap after nap.

The North Face Women's CloseFit Gore Soft Shell Gloves: $32.95 at Backcountry (was $54.95)

The durable Gore-Tex and soft fleece lining mean these winter gloves are up to the task of keeping your hands warm no matter what activities you like to do outdoors in the cold. You'll also appreciate the hand-hugging fit that provides the flexibility you need to grip skis or participate in a snowball fight.

The North Face Fanorak Water-Repellent Hooded Windbreaker: $41.30 at Nordstrom (was $59)

Spring weather often calls for outerwear that will block out wind and rain without being too bulky or too heavy. This easy-to-wear pullover for kids is made of nylon material that's perfect for exploring during the cool, breezy spring days that are just around the corner.

Frisco 48-in Heavy Duty Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo: $56.98 at Chewy (was $119.99)

Perches, scratching posts, hiding spots -- this cat tree has it all so your pet can express their most basic feline urges. At more than 50% off the usual price, it's also a worthwhile bargain that will save you money to use for splurging on cat treats and toys.

T3 Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set: $249.99 at Dermstore (was $300)

If your personal style includes a variety of hairstyles, you don't need multiple tools when you use the Whirl Trio. That's because it includes interchangeable tapered, 1-inch, and 1.5-inch barrels to give you countless styling options in one convenient styling tool.

Timberland Men's Mt. Maddsen Lite Low Boots: $41.93 at Macy's (was $110)

Don't hit the trails wearing just any shoes. These Timberland boots are constructed to handle rugged terrain, thanks to the waterproof leather construction, shock-absorbing footbeds, and grippy rubber soles.

BABYBJORN Baby Carrier Original: $59.97 at Amazon (was $79.99)

Not only does a baby carrier make it easy to tote your little one around, but it also encourages parent-baby bonding time. This versatile carrier enables you to turn your kiddo to face you or the world, and it has an adjustable closure system for reliable security on your trips together.

RUVALINO Multi-Function Travel Back/Diaper Bag: $39.99 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Parents have a lot of gear to tote for their little ones, and this diaper bag has the space to fit it all. It includes numerous pockets to keep diapers, bottles, wipes, and other essentials organized in an attractive backpack style that's easy to toss over your shoulders and go.

Catalina Lighting Modern Metal Floor Lamp with Shelves: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Does your place have limited space? This attractive lamp not only provides nice lighting in a trim design, but it doubles also as a place to display photos or decorative items thanks to the dual shelves built right into the base.

Oakley Stringer Sunglasses: $64.97 at Backcountry (was $143)

A sporty style by a top name in eyewear -- these sunglasses have it all. The lenses are also made of a special polycarbonate material that protects your eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays. These Oakleys have it all, including a 55% savings at Backcountry.

Patagonia Girls' Reversible Down Sweater Hoodie: $83.30 at Nordstrom (was $119)

Not only is this pretty Patagonia sweater jacket available for a low end-of-season sale price at Nordstrom, but the fact that it's reversible adds to the value -- it's like getting two jackets in one.

Christopher Knight Home Living Santa Rosa Fabric Storage Ottoman: $101.96 at Amazon (was $138.99)

A storage ottoman serves several purposes: providing comfortable seating or footrest plus hidden storage. This model provides ample interior space for stashing blankets, pillows, and more.

FITNESS REALITY KIDS 'The Ultimate' 8 Station Sports Series Metal Swing Set: $277.15 at Amazon (was $319)

It won't be long before the kids are ready to get outside and play. Give them a reason to opt outdoors and stay active with a swing set right in their own backyard. We love that this set has eight stations to keep a crew of kids entertained for hours of outdoor fun.

