Deck your house out like a Griswold for $100 or less

In National Lampoon's classic film, Christmas Vacation, Clark "Sparky" Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, adorned his home in a mesh of 250 strings of white incandescent Christmas lights that required about 10 kilowatts of electricity to power. Depending on how many hours he kept those lights on each night, the additional electricity alone could have added hundreds of dollars to the Griswold energy bill.

Luckily, you don't need to spend that much to make your home the festive focal point of the neighborhood - both inside and out. In fact, you can celebrate in grand style for $100 or less. Don't believe us? Check out this list of ways to deck out your house this year to let your inner Griswold shine.

Outdoor lights

Light are the cornerstone of holiday decorations. Clark knew it - that's why he was so obsessed with getting his to work. This 70-foot string of 200 multi-colored, faceted lights can add more than a touch of Griswold sparkle to your home. Suitable for either indoor or outdoor usage, you can connect multiple strings to make a vibrant display that will have neighbors posting flattering pictures of your holiday decorating skills on Facebook and Instagram.

Curtain string lights

A cascade of illuminated beauty awaits you. Twinkle Star's string of 300 LED lights can be used as a gentle accent on your windows or serve as either an indoor or an outdoor wall of fairy lights when you connect up to 10 strings together. The included remote allows you to change the light pattern with just a quick click of a button so you can customize your holiday magic. Besides windows, these versatile lights can be used to adorn trees, gazebos, stair railings, a garden trellis, and more.

Festive garland

If you'd like to take your lighting to the next level, consider some ornate garland that is intertwined with 100 warm white lights. This festive 12-foot strand of holiday cheer is battery powered so you are not limited by proximity to an outlet - which would also create a tripping hazard. These gorgeous accents can be hung on archways, wrapped around railings, mounted on your door, or add joy to just about any area you can imagine as they can be used both indoors and outdoors.

6.5 ft. Pre-Lit LED Festive Pine Artificial Christmas Tree

If you've never enjoyed the convenience of a pre-lit tree, you truly don't know what you've been missing. This 6.5-foot artificial pine Christmas tree is already decorated with 250 warm white lights, which means you'll spend less time struggling with strings of lights and more time adding the beautiful nuances to your festive home that will help you craft an unforgettable holiday atmosphere this year.

Huge inflatable Santa

Decorating for Christmas without including Mr. Claus would be like celebrating Halloween without a jack-o'-lantern. He's the emcee, after all, the guy who brings the goods. So, the bigger the decoration, the better. This massive 6-foot tall inflatable Santa sits with his arms reaching out in joy and his enormous white beard is emblazoned with a wonderful holiday reminder: "Tis the Season." The weather resistant decoration self-inflates in seconds and comes with stakes and tethers to keep him securely fastened in the yard.

Reindeer lawn decor

Want to see what a jealous Griswold looks like? Not that there was anything wrong with his tiny plastic Santa and reindeer set up, but the elegant 52-inch white wire reindeer is just a wee bit more stylish. This model features 120 white LED lights and is manufactured with a coated metal frame so your antlered guest will be a perfect addition to your outside holiday-scape. However, if you'd prefer to place the reindeer inside, that is an option as well.

Pillow covers

Part of the magic of Christmas is that the holiday has the power to transform hearts. Now, you can perform a little Christmas miracle yourself by transforming your everyday 18- by 18-inch throw pillows into a festive collection of vintage Christmas decorations. This six-pack of colorful pillow cases will provide the perfect decorative accent to your living room with snowmen, reindeer, Christmas trees, Santa, and more festive designs.

Dining chair slipcovers

The throw pillows on your couch aren't the only item you can easily transform into a more Christmassy version. With Ogrmar's four-piece, washable, Christmas-themed dining room chair slipcovers, you will not only be able to protect your furniture from accidental eggnog spills, but you will amp up the festive factor, as well. These stylish, brightly colored, removable slipcovers will make it look like every chair has been specially gift-wrapped for the holidays.

Reindeer tea light holders

Have you ever noticed that it is the little things that make the biggest difference? Such is definitely the case with these cleverly crafted items. This set of six tea light candle holders is designed to look like a diminutive herd of reindeer. Each of these little metal statues with a rustic bronze finish can be placed wherever you want a conversation-starting holiday accent. When you insert either a tea light or an LED candle into the holder, each of these reindeer will glow as brightly as Rudolph.

Poinsettias

Every holiday has its own special flower. During the Christmas season, nothing brightens up a room quite like poinsettias. These flowers, however, are particularly perfect because they are made from red silk so they require no watering, yet they will always remain radiant. If you want that warm and inviting holiday ambience, this set of six 21-inch poinsettias, each in a beautiful gold-wrapped base, will bring a refining touch of elegance to your home.

Set of 6 wreaths

Another Christmas staple is the wreath. And, as with many holiday items, the more, the merrier. With this set of six matching wreaths, you can weave a coordinated theme throughout your entire home. Place these wreaths on doors, railings, your fireplace mantel, or just hang them strategically from your wall. If the red velvet bow isn't enough and you'd like to Griswold them up a tad, anything you use to decorate your tree can be used on these wreathes as well.

Window clings

One of the most magical moments of the winter season is when you look out your window and discover that it is snowing. With Moon Boat's Christmas Snowflake Window Clings, you'll never have to cross your fingers and hope for a snowy forecast again. These removable wintery decorations feature no adhesive, so you don't have to worry about damaging your windows... or whatever surface you decide to decorate. And, because they are reusable, if you save the backing and store them flat in a cool location, you'll be able to use them year after year after year.

Punch bowl with moose mugs

Who can forget that heartwarming scene in Christmas Vacation when Clark and Eddie reconnect over a cup of eggnog in glasses that look suspiciously like souvenirs from Wally World? With this seven-piece punch bowl set, featuring dishwasher-safe, moose-themed, lightweight, break-resistant BPA plastic, you can share the same precious moments with your most cherished relatives this year. Chat about Christmas trees, your kid's burgeoning carnival career, and the joy of owning an RV. It doesn't get more Griswold than asking, "Can I refill your eggnog for you?" Cheers!

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.