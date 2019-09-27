Deals for your weekend

Wind down your weekend and treat yourself to worthwhile sales on top-quality products that are made to impress without straining your budget.

Or, if you're prepared for some lavish spending, we've also includes one shockingly expensive (yet still deeply discounted) product for you to consider.

No matter what you might be looking for, these bargains on fashion, tech, home goods, and more from a variety of vendors (like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Amazon) promise to help you ease into the upcoming workweek in style.

Check out our extravagant pick, then scroll through the rest of the day's deals -- which are lower price but still high quality -- ordered by increasing cost.

Deal of the day -- Renee Lewis 18K White Gold & Diamond Two-Tier Chain Necklace

If you're in the market to splurge on an unforgettable gift for a special someone (or for yourself), the two-tier necklace by jewelry designer Renee Lewis is currently on sale (though still wildly expensive). It's crafted in 18K white gold and has several round diamonds situated among the links. The necklace is pretty enough to be worn for special occasions but can just as easily become an every-day accessory. You can save $2,320 on this beautiful piece of jewelry while it's marked down from $5,800 to $3,480 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue

1. Revlon 1875 Watt Compact Ionic Hair Dryer

The Revlon Compact Ionic Hair Dryer has features like 1875 watts of power and frizz-taming ionic technology that you'd expect to find in a standard model, yet it's small enough to take with you when you travel. It has two speed settings to suit your style. This compact but mighty hair dryer is also affordable, as the 36% markdown brings the price to $8.89.

Buy from Amazon

2. Martha Stewart Collection 7-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set with Stand

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a complete set of useful kitchen utensils, because the 7-piece set by Martha Stewart is a mere $10.39 once you calculate Macy's sale and promo code discounts (regularly priced at $17). The utensils have tops that are safe to use on non-stick surfaces and stainless steel handles that are durable and easy to grip. You'll also get a stand for displaying your set as well as for easy access when you cook.

Buy from Macy's

3. Capelli New York Seashell Beach & Zip Pouch Set

Your beach trips are probably over for the year, but now's a good time to save on an adorable beach towel for your little one so you'll have it on hand when warm weather returns. The cotton towel by Capelli New York sports bright, beachy colors and comes with a seashell zippered pouch for carrying it to the pool or beach. It's priced at $14.40, a reduction of 40%.

Buy from Nordstrom

4. Halpin Sauvignon Blanc Dry Creek Valley Sonoma County

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a delicious white wine that pairs nicely with some of your favorite meals. This Sauvignon Blanc Dry Creek Valley Sonoma County is crafted by the Halpin Winery in California, and it has a nice blend of fruity and herbal notes. You can try a bottle for only $15 and save $5.

Buy from Wine Access

5. Mr. Coffee Simple Brew 4-Cup Coffee Maker

Mr. Coffee's Simple Brew Coffee Maker is only $17.99, a price that reflects a 28% savings. It offers a small footprint that works well in areas with limited space, plus it's super simple to use. The 4-cup capacity is also great for individuals and couples who only need to brew a few cups of coffee at a time.

Buy from Amazon

6. Nordstrom at Home Faux Fur Throw

There's nothing quite like curling up with a soft blanket on chilly fall evenings. Fortunately, Nordstrom at Home makes a collection of Faux Fur Throws in several colors that are made of plushy, machine-washable materials. At a cost of $24.49 per throw, you'll save 50% off the regular price.

Buy from Nordstrom

7. Ralph Lauren Baby 3-Piece Kimono Top, Leggings, and Hat Set

The Ralph Lauren 3-Piece Kimono baby set is marked down from $65 to $32.50. You can choose from a boy or girl set, each featuring a top, leggings, and hat. What's more, the set is packaged in an attractive Ralph Lauren box that's perfect for gift-giving on occasions like baby showers and holidays.

Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue

8. Charter Club Textured-Knit Open Open Cardigan

Whether you want to dress up a casual look or pair it with work attire, the long cardigan by Charter Club is both versatile and stylish. It features an open-knit design and is available in several sizes and fashionable colors. We love that it's machine washable for simple care. The regular price was $74.50, but when you calculate in Macy's sale price with another 20% off using the discount code SAVE, you'll pay only $29.80.

Buy from Macy's

9. Herschel Supply Co. Alexander Tote Bag

Herschel is a trendy, contemporary brand that makes a whole range of aesthetically appealing bags, and we love seeing it on sale. This Alexander Tote Bag is spacious enough to use for work, weekend getaways, or anything in between. It's currently 50% off from Nordstrom, meaning you'll get it for just $44.98.

Buy from Nordstrom

10. Belly Bandit Ultimate Labor & Delivery Kit

From hand cream to lip balm and numerous must-haves items in between, the Belly Bandit Ultimate Labor & Delivery Kit comes packet with products any mom-to-be will appreciate when the special day arrives. This gift-worthy kit that's an excellent choice for baby showers is an estimated value of $175, but you'll pay only $52.46.

Buy from Nordstrom

11. Instant Pot Duo Mini

Why buy a collection of appliances when you can own one that does the job of many? The Instant Pot Duo Mini is marked down from $79.95 to $59.92, an outstanding savings on this multi-purpose cooker that has multiple functions, programmable settings, and numerous presets. The 3-quart size works well for small families and beginners who want to give this useful kitchen technology a try.

Buy from Amazon

12. Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation with LED Display

Now is the perfect time to pre-order the all-new Echo Dot that will be released on October 16 to be one of the first customers to enjoy the smart speaker's latest user-friendly features. In addition to the state-of-the-art smart capabilities that include built-in Alexa, this updated model has an LED readout that displays the time and temperatures. We think it's a deal at the low price of $59.99.

Buy from Amazon

13. Kate Spade New York Small Sylvia Clover Print Bi-Fold Wallet

Have you always wanted to own an item from Kate Spade but have a limited budget? The Sylvia Clover Print Bi-Fold Wallet is on sale from $98 to $68.60, making it an affordable way to experience the quality craftsmanship by the iconic designer brand. The stylish design and logo are classic Kate Spade, and the beautiful colors and print make a subtle fashion statement.

Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue

14. TLC 40-Inch Smart Roku TV

If you didn't think you could get a quality TV with smart features for less than $200, you'll be impressed to find that the TLC 40-inch model is only $179.99 -- a savings of $20. That low price includes built-in Roku that's ready to stream your favorite programs, movies, sports, and more. This TV is also extremely easy to set up, so you don't have to worry if you are new to streaming devices.

Buy from Amazon

