Deals that will arrive in time

Dec. 25 is quickly approaching, and even though many retailers had warned that shipping delays would make it hard to fulfill mid-December orders by Christmas, most are still able to deliver products in time. In fact, you can get popular products on sale — like a MacBook, name-brand wireless earbuds, a huge LG smart TV, a Cuisinart cookware set, and more — shipped in time for the holidays.

While a couple of these items require you to pay for rush shipping, most of them offer free or cheap delivery fees for a Dec. 24 (or earlier) arrival. And for those that do have a fee, the discounts on the products themselves more than make up for it. So check out these picks if you’re still finishing your holiday checklist so you can spend the rest of the season relaxing.

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: $799.99 at Best Buy (was $949.99)

The tech-lover on your shopping list will appreciate all that the MacBook Air has to offer, from the responsive 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor to the vivid Retina display. The trim build is perfect for stuffing in a bag and taking on the go.

iRobot E5 Robot Vacuum: $279.99 at Amazon (was $379.99)

Are you looking for a great deal on a robotic vacuum? You can save $100 at Amazon on the iRobot E5 and enjoy all that this impressive cleaning technology has to offer — smart mapping, WiFi connectivity, Alexa voice control, and powerful suction.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds: $109.99 at Best Buy (were $149.99)

Amazing sound, long battery life, and comfortable wear — the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Earbuds offers these features and more for outstanding listening pleasure. The secure fit is great for active lifestyles, too. A compact storage case is included.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $79.99 at Macy’s (was $99.99)

If you’re looking for a practical kitchen item for an apartment dweller, Instant Pot’s three-quart model is a great choice: It’s a multi-purpose cooker that doesn’t take up a whole lot of space. It offers 14 built-in programs for preparing popular dishes with the push of a few buttons.

LG UHD 73 Series 70-Inch Smart TV: $696.99 at Amazon (was $999.99)

A new TV makes a great gift for the whole family, especially one with a large screen that will create a cinema-like experience at home. LG’s 73 Series model has a generous 70-inch display with 4K resolution that makes images pop. Plus, the voice-controlled Magic Remote locates programming and streams on command.

Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set: $299 at Amazon (was $670)

At a savings of 55%, this comprehensive Cuisinart cookware set is too good to miss, whether you need a new set yourself or you’re shopping for a home chef. You can count on the quality of each of the set’s 12 tri-ply stainless steel pieces. It includes versatile pans, skillets pots, lids, and a steamer insert.

Fire HD 10 Tablet: $109.99-$139.99 at Amazon: (was $149.99-$189.99)

When screen time is best served with a generous display, the Fire HD 10 Tablet is the way to go. In addition to a 10-inch screen with HD clarity, it offers reliable WiFi connectivity and long battery life. It’s available in a choice of 32 or 64 GB storage capacity.

Horizon Fitness EX59 Elliptical: $649.99 at Dick’s Sporting Goods (was $999.99)

Are you already thinking about getting fit in the New Year? Get a head start on your fitness goals with this featured-packed elliptical that includes 10 resistant levels, built-in Bluetooth speakers, and holders for a tablet and water bottle.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $29.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

Anyone who loves to stream will be excited to find a Fire TV Stick under the Christmas tree. It provides access to popular streaming platforms and hundreds of thousands of movies, sports, series, and more. This year’s Fire Stick is even more powerful than previous-gen models, plus provides Alexa access that users love.

Amana 4.8 Cubic Foot Electric Range: $448 at Home Depot (was $649)

The holiday season is a good time to find a deal on large appliances, like this stainless steel Amana range that’s more than $200 off the usual price. Its sleek cooktop and spacious oven are the features you need to whip up your holiday recipes. One-touch preset functions mean perfect results with minimal effort.

Singer Mechanical MX60 Sewing Machine: $119.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

The Singer MX60 sewing machine is an awesome gift for crafters and new or occasional sewers. It’s easy to use and affordable, yet it offers useful features including 57 stitch options, a strong metal frame, and LED lighting. The compact design is perfect for crafters on the go.

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $129.99 at Kohl’s (was $179.99)

The Charge 4 is ready to go wherever your favorite music lover goes, and deliver outstanding sound once it arrives. It offers reliable Bluetooth connectivity and long battery life per charge for uninterrupted entertainment. The tough, waterproof construction will hold up to years of use, even in challenging conditions.

FurHaven NAP Ultra Plush Orthopedic Pet Bed: $44.99 at Chewy (was $55.99)

It doesn’t matter how small or large your pup is, you can provide them with a cozy bed all their own. The FurHaven Deluxe pet bed is available in a wide selection of sizes, from small to jumbo plus. It combines a super soft cover with a supportive foam core to keep them dreaming comfortably every time they curl up for a nap.

Coach for Men Gift Set: $68 at Ultra ($81 value)

A fragrance set is always a great choice when it comes to giving a thoughtful gift to a special person. Coach’s signature scent is masculine without being overpowering, with fresh, earthy notes. This set includes a full-sized bottle plus a travel-sized spray that’s easy to stash in a shaving bag.

Hotel Collection 525 Thread Count Cotton Sheets: $131.99-$170.99 at Macy’s (were $220-$285)

Whether you’re looking for a great home gift or want to freshen up your bedroom decor for the holidays, a new sheet set has you covered. This set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcase, each made of soft, 525 thread count cotton. Choose from several colors.

Certified International 3-Piece Bakeware Set: $40.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $69.99)

Versatile bakeware can go from oven to table with ease and look great once it gets there. This set includes three baking dishes with handles, each crafted in attractive porcelain that can withstand oven temps up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids’ Edition Tablet: $99.99 at Amazon (was $139.99)

What’s not to love about a tablet that’s made with kids in mind? The Fire HD 8 Kids’ Edition keeps kids entertained with content that’s safe and educational, thanks to parental controls that put the adults in charge. We love that it includes a rugged case and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire GPS Watch: $599.99 at Backcountry (was $749.99)

The Fenix 5 is a smartwatch that is made for active adventurers. In addition to tracking activities like running, working out, and playing different sports, it has dependable built-in GPS that keeps explorers headed in the right direction on and off the trail.

Magic Bullet Kitchen Express: $59.99 at Macy’s (was $74.99)

A blender or a food processor — not sure what to get for your loved one who enjoys preparing culinary creations? You don’t have to decide with the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express, because it features one base with both a blender and processor attachment, plus a collection of accessories for mixing, chopping, slicing, and blending.

SmartyKat Hot Pursuit Electronic Motion Cat Toy: $16.99 at Chewy (was $29.99)

Playful cats can’t get enough of cat toys that stimulate their urge to hunt. This electronic toy features a hidden wand with a fur-like attachment that keeps felines in pound mode. Two speeds allow you to increase the action for hours of active fun.

