Deals on electronics, appliances, and more

When it comes to shopping for big-ticket items like electronics and home appliances, it's best to buy on sale to cut costs where you can.

That's why we searched for deals on streaming devices, laptops, TVs, kitchenware, and vacuums to find the top bargains on the best brands.

We also found noteworthy discounts on travel gear, beauty basics, pet supplies, and other essentials that will help you save even more money.

Here are the deals worth your attention today.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $34.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Ready to cut the cord? The Fire TV Stick 4K provides access to your favorite streaming channels and has Alexa built-in so you don't even have to lift a finger to find your favorite sports, movies, series, and more.

Instant Pot Duo 8-Quart: $99.99 at Amazon (was $139.95)

The Instant Pot Duo takes the place of seven appliances, making it the only one you need to increase your meal-prep possibilities. The spacious 8-quart model can warm, saute, steam, make yogurt and rice, and can be used as a pressure or slow cooker. Buy now on Amazon and save 29% off the retail price.

Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Pro Canister: $299.99 at Macy's (was $429.99)

Powerful suction plus the tools to clean more than just carpet equals a vacuum that can get the job done, no matter how large or small. The Big Ball by Dyson includes a collection of capable tools in a compact, canister design that's simple to use wherever you need to maneuver it.

ASUS Chromebook Flip: $482.90 at Amazon (was $569.99)

Use it as a tablet or a laptop -- it doesn't matter which you prefer when streaming, working, or creating, because the Flip has the versatility to fit your lifestyle. At around three pounds, you'll also love how easy it is to stash in pack or bag and go.

JBL Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: $129.95 at Amazon (was $229.95)

Don't leave home without your favorite music, no matter where your journeys take you. The JBL Charge 4 is built for adventures because it sports waterproof construction as well as a battery life that can last as long as 20 hours with each charge. Grab one now and save $100.

Michael Kors Medium Zoe Leather Satchel: $189 at Macy's (was $378)

This classic handbag has a trim satchel design with timeless looks that pair well with work and casual fashions. The included crossbody strap is removable and comes in handy when you need to toss your bag over your shoulder and keep your hands free to carry other items.

Samsung 55-Inch Class Q900 QLED TV: $2,499.99 at Samsung (was $3,499.99)

What's so special about Samsung's Q900 TVs? It's the outstanding 8K ultra high definition resolution that makes colors pop, emits definition that's more detailed than ever, and brings images to life. You'll also appreciate the smart technology that includes Bixby voice control and the easy-to-use OneRemote that can navigate multiple compatible devices.

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Set: $64.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

Spring break, summer vacation, a family trip -- regardless of why you might be traveling in the upcoming months, you're going to need luggage. This three-piece set includes a personal item, carry-on bag, and a checked upright for all of your packing needs. It comes in vibrant colors that are stylish and easy to spot.

Casetify Bold Rose Wireless Charging Pad: $35.40 at Nordstrom (was $59)

If your smartphone supports wireless charging, add this wireless charging pad that has a pretty floral pattern on faux leather material to your desktop or bedside. Buy now while it's on sale at a 40% savings at Nordstrom.

Rowenta SteamForce Steam Iron: $119.99 at Macy's (was $233.99)

The SteamForce isn't your grandmother's iron. This little powerhouse has the ability to emit an impressive amount of steam with a built-in sensor that turns it off when you stop moving it. Auto shutoff eliminates the need to ask the question, "Did I remember to turn off the iron?" when you leave home.

Sedona Kitchen-In-A-Box 64-Piece Cookware & Food Storage Set: $59.99 at Macy's (was $159.99)

With pots, pans, utensils, food storage containers, and more, this comprehensive kitchen set has every item you need in one value-priced collection. It makes a great gift for wedding showers and house warming parties.

Paul Mitchell Products: Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Ulta

Shampoos, conditioners, serums, styling products -- whatever it takes to make your hair look great, Paul Mitchell has it. Whether you love the brand or want to experience its benefits for the first time, you can indulge in the premium hair care line and save during Ulta's Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion.

Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle: $17.73 at Amazon (was $24.99)

Do your part to reduce plastic waste in landfills without sacrificing your hydration. The Brita Filtering Bottle has a built-in filter that reduces chlorine so you can refill it anywhere. The long-lasting filter can replace as many as 300 plastic bottles, so you can stay hydrated in an eco-friendly way.

Jane Iredale Powder-Me SPF 30 Dry Sunscreen: $37.60 at Dermstore (was $47)

Not fond of applying lotion or cream SPF on your face? You still need daily sun protection, and a powder sunscreen may be the answer. Powder-Me dry sunscreen by Jane Iredale applies evenly, has a lightweight feel, and provides SPF 30 to keep your skin protected from the sun's rays.

The Cat Ladies Organic Pet Grass Growing Kit With Containers: $14.97 at Chewy (was $19.97)

You probably know that cats and dogs occasionally enjoy nibbling on greens, but you may not know that greens are indeed good for your pets. This kit makes it easy to grow grass that's safe for your furbabies to munch on anytime they want a green snack. Great for reptiles and rodents, too.

Milk-Bone Original Brushing Chews Daily Dental Dog Treats: $10.37 at Chewy (was $15.99)

Give your large dog a treat and boost their dental health at the same time. Milk-Bone Brush Chews have flavor pups love along with a texture and consistency that are designed to remove tartar and stimulate gums. The 26-pack of chews is currently marked down 35% at Chewy.

Sorel Yoot Pac Waterproof Snow Boots: $60 at Nordstrom (was $80)

You may be deterred from getting outside in the cold, but most kids aren't. Keep their feet toasty with these Sorel boots that are warm and waterproof. They are available in an array of sizes for small to big kids and are 25% off the usual price at Nordstrom.

Rene Furterer Progressive Thinning Hair Ritual: $158 at Dermstore ($197 value)

Thinning hair is a fact of life for many men and women. This five-piece kit gets to the root of the problem, thanks to the products that are formulated with nourishing plant-based ingredients that stimulate the scalp and improve hair.

