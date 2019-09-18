Deals on electronics

The calendar is officially changing to fall, meaning it's time to start preparing for two things: shorter days and, yes, holiday shopping.

When it gets dark too early to venture outside after work, you'll want to cozy up with some home entertainment, be it games, movies, or music. It's also worthwhile to start thinking about gifts for loved ones, but no one would blame you if you pulled the trigger on these deals for yourself.

These are the best electronics bargains we could find right now, from TVs to video games to tablets and more. After our featured deal, we've ordered them from affordable to extravagant, so you can shop for yourself (or your loved ones) on any budget.

Featured deal -- pre-order the newest iPad and save $40

New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB)

Coming soon ... Apple's much anticipated and eagerly awaited new iPad model. A keyboard, stylus, high-quality front and rear cameras, and larger display offer convenience and versatility for every user. If you preorder now, you can get it at a discount for $399.99 and have it as soon as it releases.

1. Pipishell TV Wall Mount

Television wall mounts are wonderfully convenient but often over-priced in store. They don't need to be branded or attractive, they just need to be durable and functional. This Pipishell mount can hold nearly 100 pounds, and it's on sale for just $11.04.

2. Anker Wireless Charger Powerwave Pad

Anker makes some of the best chargers in the world. This discounted pad, available right now at the sale price of $11.46, is convenient when you don't want to move around USB cords or if your phone's charging jack is worse for wear, and even charges through thin plastic phone cases.

3. Toguard Dash Cam

Dash cams are one of those security items you never really want to have to use, but they can provide peace of mind when driving (or parked). Toguard has an effective package of front and rear dash cams with a parking mode and night vision, currently discounted to $33.99.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2 - Xbox One

One of the most popular and critically regarded games ever made, Red Dead Redemption has been a sought after title for some time. Most new console releases tend to slowly decrease in price after release, but that hasn't been the case with the absurdly popular RDR2. That's why we're excited about the current discount price of $36.50.

5. HP OfficeJet 3830 All-in-One Wireless Printer

Every home office needs a comprehensive printer. HP is among the leaders in that department, and this heavily discounted OfficeJet offering printing, copying, scanning, and faxing services. If you buy now, you can get it while it's 50% off at $49.99.

6. Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Even the best TVs are optimized for visuals, not sound. To complete your comprehensive home entertainment system, you'll need a quality soundbar. Bose is the industry leader, and their Solo 5 features detailed audio, deep bass, and versatile placement. Get it now for $199 while it's $50 off.

7. Asus Chromebook

The Asus Chromebook is one of the brand's most popular models. This discounted offering features a 14-inch screen, 8GB storage, and two USB-C ports, all under three pounds. It's $100 off the usual price, so get yours now for $399.99.

8. Samsung 65" QLED 4K UHD Smart TV

Samsung's proprietary technology using quantum dots brings incredible color, brightness, and detail to your home theatre system. These TVs are relatively new and are among the most expensive smart TVs available, but this 2018 65" model is discounted 50% to just $1,099.99 -- the lowest price we've ever seen.

