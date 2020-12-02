As personal tech edges out traditional holiday favorites like toys this holiday shopping season we’re seeing more and more people add game systems, smart home devices, laptops and tech accessories to their wishlists.

To help you find what you’re looking for we rounded up the top personal tech items on sale right now. We’re seeing discounts on wireless earbuds and headphones, streaming equipment and tablets – among other products. Many of these deals are on popular items so get them now before they’re sold out.

Best deals on Apple products today

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case: $139.98 at Amazon (was $199) 30% off

In addition to unparalleled sound quality, these classic AirPods pair with iPhones for a convenient, hands-free experience. Enjoy up to five hours of continuous listening time on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 6 + GPS: $349.99 at Amazon (was $399.99) 13% off

This GPS-included model of the latest Apple Watch is 20% faster than the previous series and has a brighter, clearer display. It’s the most health-conscious model to date with new features like a sensor app to measure blood oxygen levels and notifies you of low heart rates and irregular rhythms.

Apple AirPods Pro: $219.99 at Best Buy (was $249.99) 12% offThese premium AirPods feature high-end upgrades such as noise cancellation and Adaptive EQ for enhanced sound quality and clarity. They’re water-resistant and come with three sets of flexible eartips so wearers can enjoy a near-custom fit.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3 Inch with Intel Core i3r: $849.99 at Best Buy (was $949.99) 11% off

This MacBook Air is equipped with a stunning retina display for crisp image quality. Startup time is fast with its SSD storage, and with up to 11 hours of battery life, it’s a solid choice for students or professionals.

Apple iPad Pro: $949.99 at Best Buy with 2-year contract (was $1,049.99) 10% off

Media junkies love the iPad Pro, which can support up to 10 hours of streaming and web surfing. The tablet is equipped with 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras to capture high-quality images, plus it has four speakers to deliver an exceptional sound experience.

HP EliteBook 850 G7 Notebook: $841.95 at HP (was $1,871) 55%

This ultra-thin, lightweight laptop is the perfect mobile work station. It’s also one of the most secure models around with a robust assortment of resilient defense features that continuously update and evolve to protect your information.

HP Pavilion x360 Laptop: $399.99 at HP (was $639.99) 38%

Casual users enjoy the flexibility afforded by this touch screen laptop that bends 360 degrees to transition between laptop and tablet functionality. It’s a popular option for budding creators with its seamless media sharing capabilities.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen: $599 at Best Buy (was $959) 38%

As the most powerful Surface to date, this model features an upgraded Intel Core processor, extended battery life, and both USB Type-C and USB Type A ports. The device markets itself as part studio and part tablet, making it popular among technical professionals.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet A7: $199.99 at Amazon (was $279.99) 29%

Touted as the ultimate entertainment device, this Galaxy tablet features a Dolby Atmos surround sound system and a 10.4-inch ultra-widescreen display. It’s specially designed to support binge sessions with its enhanced long-lasting, rapid-charging battery.

LG NanoCell 75-Inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,307.96 (was $1,999.96) 35%

If you’re looking for a feature-rich, 75-inch smart TV consider this option that uses LG ThinQ AI for easy integration with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple devices. It’s the ultimate media center with 4 HDMI ports, a filmmaker mode for a more cinematic experiences, and it sports alerts for your favorite teams.

Sony Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones: $123 at Amazon (was $248) 50%

Feel the boom of every beat with these extra-bass headphones. The wireless design offers up to 30 hours of mixed use and uses convenient Touch Sensor controls to effortlessly navigate playlists and answer calls. It also integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones: $149.95 at Amazon (was $249.95) 40%

Fitness enthusiasts dig these wireless earphones with secure ear hooks that stay put through your workouts, including during high impact activity. They’re sweat- and water-resistant, plus they come with multiple ear tip options so you can find the ideal fit.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones: $99.99 at Best Buy (was $149.99) 33%

These earbuds are designed for marathon jam sessions, offering up to 11 hours of non-stop audio on a single charge. Their one-touch command center makes it easy to scroll through playlists, adjust audio settings, and even create your own convenient shortcuts.

Roku Streaming Stick with Voice Remote: $39.99 at Best Buy (was $49.99) 20%

It’s a matter of plug-and-play with this Roku streaming stick that offers quick and easy set up. The remote is voice-controlled to help you find your favorite shows hands-free, plus the Roku’s user interface is one the most user-friendly options around.

Google Chromecast Streaming Media Player: $18.99 at Home Depot (was $30.88) 39%

This small and affordable streaming device is a great option for non-tech-savvy individuals. Simply plug it into an HDMI port and stream your favorite shows and movies right from your phone. Best of all, you can use your phone regularly while watching TV.

Amazon Fire TV Cube with Alexa: $79.99 at Amazon (was $119.99) 33%

As Amazon’s most powerful streaming device, the Fire TV Cube continues to impress users. With built-in Alexa and 4K Ultra HD streaming capabilities, the device is equipped with a variety of privacy protections and controls.

Samsung Soundbar with Dolby Atmos: $397.99 at Amazon (was $699.99) 43%

Enjoy the sound of your favorite shows, movies, and video games with this soundbar from Samsung. It optimizes sound for every scene and employs Acoustic Beam technology to deliver sound precisely from the place of action. It can also be controlled through Alexa devices.

Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer: $119.99 at Amazon (was $149.99) 20%

This instant photo printer can print 4-by-6-inch photos in less than a minute, making it an essential tool for smartphone photographers. The improved design features reliable Bluetooth connectivity and boasts superior print quality with Kodak’s 4PASS technology.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $44.99 at Home Depot (was $89.99) 50%

The all-new Echo Show displays vivid images on its 5.5-inch smart display. With crisp sound quality and a built-in camera, it’s perfect for video chatting. Music enthusiasts will love the on-screen lyrics feature with Amazon Music.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat with Voice Control: $195.06 at Amazon (was $249.99) 20%

Boost energy savings by nearly 23 percent annually by investing in this award-winning smart thermostat. It integrates into popular smart systems, and installation takes 45 minutes or less.

Google Nest Indoor Camera 3-Pack: $309.84 at Amazon (was $389.97) 23%

These WiFi surveillance cameras are perfect for indoor monitoring. In addition to shooting live video in 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 130-degree wide angle, they’re equipped with night vision for clearer video in low-light conditions. The cameras are easy to control through the Nest app.

Arlo Essential Indoor/Outdoor Spotlight Cameras, 4-Pack: $319.99 at Best Buy (was $449.99) 29%

This four-camera value pack is ideal to set up home surveillance. Arlo offers plenty of premium features like an integrated spotlight, color night vision, and two-way speakers to communicate with visitors.

Fujifilm X-T200 Mirrorless Camera: $499.99 at Best Buy (was $799.99) 38%

It’s never been easier or faster to share new photos and videos. This DSLR camera’s built-in WiFi sends media instantly to smartphones or tablets, making it a popular choice among vloggers and creatives. It also features a 3.5-inch 16:9 aspect ratio widescreen LCD touch screen.

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Speaker: $129.95 at Amazon (was $179.95) 28%

This outdoor Bluetooth speaker is perfect for porch or patio listening. It’s considered one of the most durable speakers on the market with an IPX7 waterproof rating and rugged housing to protect internal components. Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub: $29.98 at Amazon (was $39.98) 25%

Homeowners appreciate this smart garage opener that creates schedules, sends real time alerts, and integrates with smart lighting around your home. It’s compatible with most garage doors and leading smart home hubs, including Nest, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.