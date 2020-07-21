Asheville Police Dept.
  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Dead racist ranter Rachel Ruit, fatally hit by fire truck after hate-spewing video went viral, had criminal justice degree

July 21, 2020
From www.nydailynews.com
By
Storm Gifford
Asheville Police Dept.

Dead racist ranter Rachel Ruit had a degree in criminal justice.