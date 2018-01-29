The Day our Ice Cream Dreams came true

Sometimes in life, you need to toss up your hands and say, JUST GO FOR IT. That's what went through my mind when I was scrolling through the Museum of Ice Cream's Instagram feed one night over a glass of wine.
Since I first discovered this Museum on social media, I have been dying to go but the tickets have never shown as available. Also, I wasn't going to take a trip all the way to the west coast where the museum has been located.
Francisco Nunez Oliviera died this week at 113, in good health and without any illness or pain, relatives say
Get inspired to explore the world in a way you’ve never imagined